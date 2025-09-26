ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise digital validation, is bringing its ValConnect Innovation Day series to Frankfurt, Germany, on September 30, just weeks after its successful U.S. debut in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Princeton event marked the first ValConnect Innovation Day and exceeded expectations, sparking dynamic discussions among life sciences leaders. Frankfurt is set to build on that momentum, giving customers and partners another opportunity to share ideas, exchange best practices, and explore the latest advancements in digital validation.

Spotlight on Smart GxP Innovation

Central to the program is ValGenesis Smart GxP, the company's AI-enabled platform that unifies critical process across the lifecycle. The Validation Lifecycle Suite (VLS), featuring VAL, the AI-powered Validation Assistant, helps organizations supercharge commissioning, qualification, validation and cleaning activities by generating documents up to 80% faster, optimizing execution, and ensuring audit-ready compliance.

The Process Lifecycle Suite (PLS) empowers development and manufacturing teams by managing CMC data, strengthening tech transfer, and enabling continued process verification (CPV) for sustained product quality. By integrating VLS and PLS, Smart GxP bridges design, development, validation, and commercial operations giving life sciences companies a single platform to move faster and smarter from lab to patient.

Keynote and Customer Perspectives

The Frankfurt event will open with a keynote address from Dr. Siva Samy, ValGenesis CEO, who will share the company's vision for Smart GxP and how AI can help life sciences organizations accelerate time to production, achieve right-first-time outcomes, and raise the bar for compliance.

Attendees will also hear from customers, including Rottendorf Pharma, CordenPharma, and Bayer, who will discuss how they are leveraging ValGenesis solutions to transform their validation and manufacturing processes. Networking and mentoring sessions with ValGenesis experts will provide hands-on insights into translating innovation into real-world impact.

Advancing Digital Transformation Together

"Princeton showed us what's possible when this community comes together," said David Medina, CMO of ValGenesis. "The conversations were candid, the energy was high, and customers left with ideas they could act on immediately. Frankfurt is going to take that even further, with new perspectives from our industry peers across Europe."

Explore Upcoming Events

Following Frankfurt, the next ValConnect Innovation Day will take place on November 12, 2025, in Hyderabad, India. Beyond ValConnect, ValGenesis participates in and hosts a wide range of industry conferences, workshops, and forums. Explore upcoming opportunities to engage directly with our team, discover speaking engagements, and find events tailored to your interests. Visit the ValGenesis Events Page.

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc., is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP Platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926411225/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Lisa Weeks, ValGenesis Communications, (+1) 510-445-0505

lisa.weeks@valgenesis.com