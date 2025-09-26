Grayscale Investments: Grayscale Near Trust Now Trading on OTCQB Market

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced Grayscale® Near Trust (the "Trust") has begun trading under the symbol GSNR on OTCQB®, a leading secondary U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The listing underscores Grayscale's view that on-chain innovation will define the coming decade and highlights the firm's role in helping open and validate investor exposure. It also reflects Grayscale's product progression process to move private offerings to public vehicles and, ultimately, ETPs. This disciplined approach ensures investors can participate in the next generation of protocols via institutional-grade products. Grayscale® Near Trust (Ticker: GSNR) has offered a private placement to accredited investors since May 2024 and is one of the first investment vehicles that enables investors to gain exposure to the token underlying the Near platform ("NEAR").

"This milestone demonstrates Grayscale's commitment to advancing our products through their full lifecycle, from private placements to public markets," said Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product & Research at Grayscale. "With GSNR, investors can gain exposure to NEAR in certain brokerage accounts, reflecting Grayscale's role in connecting next-generation networks with established market structures."

Near is a blockchain platform tailored for Artificial Intelligence (AI) use cases, co-founded by Illia Polosukhin, ex-Google researcher and co-author of the Transformer paper that underpins modern AI. As a high speed, low-cost blockchain, Near leverages features called "intents"** to reduce blockchain complexities and enable users to seamlessly transact across many chains. Intents have seen significant adoption, with recent integrations on new next-generation smart contract platforms such as Sui. These features provide the foundation to enhance user experience and support broader mainstream adoption of blockchains.

With Grayscale® Near Trust trading on OTCQB®, investors will now be able to buy and sell GSNR shares through their investment accounts in the same manner as they would other unregistered securities.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on AUM of $34B as of 9/24/2025. For other companies, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure. 21Shares AUM per company website as of 9/23/2025; CoinShares AUM per company website as of 9/24/2025; Galaxy AUM per Q2 2025 financial results report as of 6/30/2025; Pantera AUM per company website as of 8/31/2025. Bitwise AUM reflects client assets held per press release as of 8/14/2025.

** NEAR Intents are a framework in the NEAR Protocol that lets users express what outcome they want (e.g., swap tokens, send funds, stake) without specifying the exact transaction steps, leaving the protocol to determine the optimal execution.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Private placement securities are speculative, illiquid, and entail a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment. The Near protocol was relatively recently conceived, and its particular underlying technological mechanisms may not function as intended, which could have an adverse impact on the value of NEAR, respectively, and an investment in the Shares. Grayscale Near Trust is distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC.

Although the shares of certain Grayscale products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products' expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent periods and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Trust and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.