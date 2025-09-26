Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
Eason Technology Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024 and Regained Compliance with the NYSE American

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment, and digital technology security business, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2025 and that it has received a letter from the NYSE American confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.fdvsglobal.com/index.php/index-show-tid-83.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected] .

The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 included in the Form 20-F contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024.

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
