Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Strategically Partners With Lilly on Newest Lilly Gateway Labs at the One Alexandria Square Megacampus in San Diego's Torrey Pines to Accelerate the Development of Life-Changing Medicines

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator, and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today announced the opening of Lilly Gateway Labs San Diego, powered by Alexandria, on the One Alexandria Square Megacampus in Torrey Pines. First launched by Eli Lilly and Company in 2019 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lilly Gateway Labs is a shared innovation hub designed to empower biotechnology companies to develop life-changing medicines.

The new Lilly Gateway Labs in San Diego is operated in a strategic collaboration with Alexandria, uniquely integrating Alexandria's world-class real estate infrastructure, facilities and laboratory operations, and placemaking acumen with Lilly's leading scientific expertise, resources, mentorship, and access to capital through its venture network, which includes Alexandria Venture Investments. Building upon Gateway Labs' first three U.S. sites - all established within Alexandria facilities in South San Francisco and Boston - where there are over 50 novel therapeutics and platforms currently in development, Gateway Labs San Diego enhances the ability of its resident companies to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

"We value our nearly two-decade strategic relationship with Lilly, and we are honored to serve as an essential partner to expand the transformative Gateway Labs platform in San Diego," said Hallie E. Kuhn, PhD, senior vice president and co-lead of life science and capital markets at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Our partnership embodies our shared mission to accelerate the trajectory of disruptive early-stage biotech companies and foster critical collaboration between innovative biotechs and large pharma. The unique Gateway Labs model is an important engine for biomedical innovation that will deliver lifesaving medicines to patients in the future, and with over 90% of diseases lacking approved medicines, it remains critical that we continue to advance bold science."

Alexandria has been at the vanguard of the development, transformation, and expansion of the San Diego life science ecosystem into one of the world's most innovative clusters since acquiring its first property and pioneering life science real estate in 1994. The site of that foundational acquisition in the Torrey Pines submarket now anchors the newest phase of One Alexandria Square and is home to Lilly Gateway Labs. New highly impactful amenities enriching the vibrant Megacampus ecosystem and helping tenants attract, retain, and engage top talent include a nutritious grab-and-go café with garden seating, a destination restaurant, large event lawn, high-tech meeting venues, and a restorative walking path. The campus is also proximate to a dense concentration of renowned research institutions, such as the Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Scripps Research, and UC San Diego, positioning One Alexandria Square tenants at a vital nexus of opportunities for collaboration.

Lilly Gateway Labs San Diego opens with a diligently selected cohort of venture-backed biotech companies working across a diverse array of modalities and disease areas, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and oncology. The new site, which is located in a LEED Gold certified all-electric laboratory facility, features modular laboratory spaces with adjacent collaboration areas, scientific amenities like cutting-edge microscopy and sequencing tools, first-class operational support services, strategic programming, and dedicated building security and concierge services. To learn more about Lilly Gateway Labs, visit gatewaylabs.lilly.com.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. As of June 30, 2025, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $25.7 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 39.7 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one 100% pre-leased committed near-term project expected to commence construction in the next year.

