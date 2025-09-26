The Namibian government has granted an environmental approval for a 3 GW solar farm. The energy generated is set to be used for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has granted an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) for a 3 GW solar project. The certification has been awarded to developer Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay (Pty) Ltd. The company has also submitted a generation licence application to Namibia's Electricity Control Board, seeking approval to operate the 3 GW solar plant alongside an accompanying 3,500 MWh of battery ...

