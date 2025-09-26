Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063
26.09.25 | 13:28
357,60 Euro
+0,68 % +2,40
26.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
Cummins Inc: Watch Now: Key Tips for Understanding Battery Energy Storage Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Cummins Inc.

Cummins

With Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) playing a central role in enabling more resilient, efficient, and flexible power infrastructure, our Cummins expert, Hassan Obeid, explores the practical realities of deploying BESS-from usage definition to system integration and safety standards - with Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) Magazine.

This discussion highlights how thoughtful planning, technical precision, and adherence to evolving standards are key to unlocking the full potential of energy storage.

This session explores:

  • Usage Clarity: Discover how discharge duration, C-rates, and lifecycle expectations shape system design.

  • Safety Standards: Learn about navigating standards like UL9540, IEEE 1547, NEC 706/480, and IEC 62933 across global markets.

  • Hybrid System Challenges: Gain insights into integrating BESS with traditional gensets, including synchronization and load-sharing complexities.

  • Sizing for Longevity: Understand the importance of sizing systems to meet end-of-life performance targets.

As BESS adoption accelerates, this session emphasizes the importance of technical accuracy, safety, and strategic planning in providing reliable, future-ready energy solutions.

To gain more insights, stream the session now!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/watch-now-key-tips-for-understanding-battery-energy-storage-systems-be-1078601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
