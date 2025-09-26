Cummins Inc: Watch Now: Key Tips for Understanding Battery Energy Storage Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Cummins Inc.

With Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) playing a central role in enabling more resilient, efficient, and flexible power infrastructure, our Cummins expert, Hassan Obeid, explores the practical realities of deploying BESS-from usage definition to system integration and safety standards - with Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) Magazine.

This discussion highlights how thoughtful planning, technical precision, and adherence to evolving standards are key to unlocking the full potential of energy storage.

This session explores:

Usage Clarity: Discover how discharge duration, C-rates, and lifecycle expectations shape system design.

Safety Standards: Learn about navigating standards like UL9540, IEEE 1547, NEC 706/480, and IEC 62933 across global markets.

Hybrid System Challenges: Gain insights into integrating BESS with traditional gensets, including synchronization and load-sharing complexities.

Sizing for Longevity: Understand the importance of sizing systems to meet end-of-life performance targets.

As BESS adoption accelerates, this session emphasizes the importance of technical accuracy, safety, and strategic planning in providing reliable, future-ready energy solutions.

