Tire Industry Project: Boston Tire Emissions Research Conference Marks a Collective Step Forward

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / The 2025 Tire Emissions Research Conference, which took place earlier this month in Boston, brought together the international research community focused on tire emissions research.

Supported by the Tire Industry Project (TIP) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the two-day event brought together nearly 140 attendees from across the globe, including scientists, engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural conference in Munich in 2024, the Boston edition was a continuation of TIP's ambition to foster scientific exchange and promote actionable solutions in the field of tire wear emissions. The conference program featured over 30 speakers presenting on five core scientific themes, including emissions characterization, environmental impact, mitigation strategies and material science. Registered participants to this exclusive conference engaged in keynote sessions and rapid-fire poster presentations. An additional third day offered an exclusive masterclass on tire construction and chemistry, followed by a guided tour of the MIT campus.

The program was curated by an independent, external Scientific Committee, whose work ensured a balanced and impactful experience. Their efforts - alongside the contributions of our esteemed speakers, our co-hosts at MIT, and 'behind-the-scenes' teams - created a space for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. John Bucher, 2025 Conference Co-Chair, stated: "The 2025 Tire Emissions Research Conference in Boston demonstrated the power of collaboration across disciplines and borders. It exemplified the strength of independent, science-led conversations in furthering tire emissions research. The inspiring depth and breadth of expertise gathered in Boston - with a diverse and global group of researchers, practitioners, and thought leaders - reflects the growing global commitment to advancing this field."

Whether participants joined in person or followed the updates online, the conference offered a platform to exchange ideas, build connections, and explore the future of tire emissions research.

It's in this spirit that we extend our sincere appreciation to all attendees, contributors, and partners who helped bring this event to life.

2026 conference announced

Looking ahead, the 2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference will take place on December 8-10, 2026, in Cambridge, England. More details will be shared in the coming months through the TIP website.

