The Organizing Committee of the 4th International Summit on the Large-scale Application of Beidou: The 4th Beidou Summit Opens: New Applications and New Business Formats Shine Brilliantly

ZHUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24th, at the opening of the 4th International Summit on the Large-scale Application of Beidou (hereinafter referred to as the "Beidou Summit") in Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, various new Beidou applications and business formats were amazing. They witnessed that Beidou has not only moved "from the sky to people's side" but also "from application to industry", and is accelerating its expansion "from China to the world". This summit set up two major exhibition areas, namely "indoor + outdoor", and displayed more than 1,000 application demonstration scenarios; 33 new Beidou-related products, technologies and applications were released for the first time on site.

The "Blue Book on the Development of the Beidou Industry (2025)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Blue Book") released at the Beidou Summit shows that Beidou has now built a complete industrial chain covering the upper, middle and lower reaches. In 2024, the total output value of China's Beidou industry reached 575.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.39%.

According to the "Blue Book", by 2025, Beidou services have covered more than 200 countries and regions around the world, providing products and services to more than 140 countries and regions, and the global coverage rate of Beidou-enabled mobile terminals has exceeded 50%. Progress has also been made in the alignment with international standards, and Beidou has been incorporated into the standard systems of 11 international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization.

The 22 major signed projects of this summit include a number of international projects, which marks that the large-scale application of Beidou is accelerating to break through geographical restrictions and moving from "in-depth domestic penetration" to "global value expansion". This summit also released 21 investment promotion projects, including two categories: aerospace and low-altitude economy, with a total investment scale of 31.98 billion yuan.

The entities of the signed projects at this summit are diverse, covering international organizations, domestic local governments, industry associations and leading enterprises. Among them, the total number of international projects and projects from other provinces accounts for 61.9%. Industry insiders pointed out that these projects not only deepen the cooperation among industry, universities and research institutions, but also reflect the leap of Beidou technology from a "Chinese solution" to "global sharing".

