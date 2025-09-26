Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2025 15:46 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Organizing Committee of the 4th International Summit on the Large-scale Application of Beidou: The 4th Beidou Summit Opens: New Applications and New Business Formats Shine Brilliantly

ZHUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24th, at the opening of the 4th International Summit on the Large-scale Application of Beidou (hereinafter referred to as the "Beidou Summit") in Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, various new Beidou applications and business formats were amazing. They witnessed that Beidou has not only moved "from the sky to people's side" but also "from application to industry", and is accelerating its expansion "from China to the world". This summit set up two major exhibition areas, namely "indoor + outdoor", and displayed more than 1,000 application demonstration scenarios; 33 new Beidou-related products, technologies and applications were released for the first time on site.

The 4th Beidou Summit Opens: New Applications and New Business Formats Shine Brilliantly.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The "Blue Book on the Development of the Beidou Industry (2025)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Blue Book") released at the Beidou Summit shows that Beidou has now built a complete industrial chain covering the upper, middle and lower reaches. In 2024, the total output value of China's Beidou industry reached 575.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.39%.

According to the "Blue Book", by 2025, Beidou services have covered more than 200 countries and regions around the world, providing products and services to more than 140 countries and regions, and the global coverage rate of Beidou-enabled mobile terminals has exceeded 50%. Progress has also been made in the alignment with international standards, and Beidou has been incorporated into the standard systems of 11 international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime Organization.

The 22 major signed projects of this summit include a number of international projects, which marks that the large-scale application of Beidou is accelerating to break through geographical restrictions and moving from "in-depth domestic penetration" to "global value expansion". This summit also released 21 investment promotion projects, including two categories: aerospace and low-altitude economy, with a total investment scale of 31.98 billion yuan.

The entities of the signed projects at this summit are diverse, covering international organizations, domestic local governments, industry associations and leading enterprises. Among them, the total number of international projects and projects from other provinces accounts for 61.9%. Industry insiders pointed out that these projects not only deepen the cooperation among industry, universities and research institutions, but also reflect the leap of Beidou technology from a "Chinese solution" to "global sharing".

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 4th International Summit on the Large-scale Application of Beidou



Contact person: Mr. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.