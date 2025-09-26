RoboMQ's Hire2Retire Receives High Performer and Momentum Leader Awards in G2's Fall 2025 Reports

Leading lightweight IGA (Identity Governance & Administration) product from RoboMQ recognized as a High Performer and Momentum Leader for Fall 2025 by software review platform G2

VIENNA, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Hire2Retire, RoboMQ's flagship lightweight Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) product for workforce identity lifecycle management, has received 5 awards in software review platform G2's Fall 2025 Grid Reports. These awards mark the eighth consecutive quarter that Hire2Retire has been recognized by G2.

Hire2Retire has been given "High Performer" designations in both the User Provisioning and Governance Tools and Identity and Access Management (IAM) categories, recognitions that reflect Hire2Retire's exceptional customer satisfaction scores based on G2 reviews. In addition, Hire2Retire has been named a Momentum Leader for User Provisioning and Governance Tools for it quest and achievement of adding new and advanced feature for for AI, ML, analytics and compliance capabilities.

Hire2Retire has also been named a "High Performer" in the Mid-Market Grid for User Provisioning and Governance Tools, the Americas Regional Grid for IAM, and the Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid for IAM.

"Being recognized as a High Performer and Momentum Leader validates and underscores our commitment to building a world-class, customer-driven IGA product that continue to exceed expectations and offer enhanced value," said Bramh Gupta, RoboMQ's Head of Products. These awards are a testament to our customers, who have expressed their satisfaction with Hire2Retire through reviews on G2."

Hire2Retire's latest G2 awards highlight the superior customer and end-user experience that RoboMQ provides. 100% of Hire2Retire's G2 reviewers believe the product is heading in the right direction, 97% are satisfied with RoboMQ's 24/7 support, and 93% would recommend Hire2Retire to others.

Hire2Retire's G2 reference page displays a sample of the real reviews that continue Hire2Retire's track record of exceptional customer satisfaction.

About Hire2Retire

Hire2Retire is RoboMQ's flagship Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) product for automating workforce identity lifecycle management. Using HR, ATS, and onboarding systems as the source of truth, Hire2Retire synchronizes data to Identity Platforms (IdP) and manages identity profiles and access privileges in line with employee lifecycle changes in near real-time. With Hire2Retire, organizations can reduce onboarding times, manage transitions effectively, control system access on a "need to know" basis, prevent security risks, and eliminate 90% of manual HR and IT administrative tasks related to Identity and Access Management (IAM).

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical business process automation problems and improves operational effectiveness for organizations worldwide, combining advanced API and data integration technologies with humanized UX design and world-class customer support.

