MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Game-based Learning - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Game-based Learning - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Axonify, Prodigy Education, Quizizz among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Game-based Learning Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Game-based Learning Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Axonify , provides a microlearning platform for frontline employees, delivering short, gamified training modules embedded directly into daily workflows. The platform includes daily reinforcement questions, leaderboards, achievement badges, customizable virtual coaches, and real-world rewards, all aimed at boosting engagement through variety and choice, grounded in brain-science principles. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Axonify serves more than 3.5 million workers across 160+ countries and hundreds of enterprises from retail to banking ensuring daily learning habits that connect training to business outcomes.

offers two adaptive, game-based learning platforms. Prodigy Math and Prodigy English that embed math and language exercises into fantasy RPG and sandbox gameplay. Students progress through quests, battles, and creative environments while practicing curriculum-aligned skills. The platforms emphasize motivation through play and academic alignment, aiming to inspire a lasting love of learning. Prodigy boasts over 100 million registered users worldwide, reflecting its widespread global reach in schools and homes, and is recognized for combining educational outcomes with engaging game mechanics. Quizizz, delivers a gamified assessment and learning platform with interactive quizzes, polls, and lessons enriched with leaderboards, avatars, timers, and real-time feedback. It supports live and self-paced learning, seamless LMS integrations, and multilingual content, tailored for both classrooms and corporate contexts. Founded in India and operating from offices in Santa Monica and Bangalore, Quizizz serves over 50 million users across 150+ countries, including an estimated 86% of U.S. schools, reflecting its extensive global footprint and appeal.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 250 companies, of which the top 25 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Game-based Learning Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Game-based Learning Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Game Type (AR & VR Games, Ai-Driven Learning Games, Location-Based Educational Games, Quiz, Logic, And Strategy Games, Skill-Based, Assessment & Evaluation Games, Language & Communication Games, Simulation & Scenario-Based Games, Role-Playing & Narrative-Based Games, Other Game Types), Integration Type (Web-Based Deployment, Mobile-Based Deployment, Immersive Hardware, Interactive Display Interfaces, Gaming Consoles), Application (Academic Education, Corporate And Workforce Training, Medical & Healthcare Training, Personalized Learning & Development, Skill-Based & Subject-Specific Learning)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been re cognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

