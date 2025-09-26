X2 Communications and Telnyx Partner to Deliver Scalable Communications and Voice AI Across the UK

Austin, TX, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack conversational AI platform powering global communications, is proud to announce a new partnership with X2 Communications, a leading technology distributor in the United Kingdom. This collaboration will unlock scalable, high-performance voice and connectivity solutions tailored to the UK's rapidly growing digital market.

As one of the first authorized distributors of the newly launched Telnyx Partner Program, X2 Communications brings deep regional expertise and market knowledge to help accelerate Telnyx's go-to-market success. Together, the companies will deliver advanced communications offerings, including Voice AI Agents, SIP Trunking, and Programmable Voice, along with integrations for Yeastar, Zoom Phone and Microsoft Teams, to meet the rising demand for scalable and reliable connectivity solutions across the UK.

"With Telnyx, we can empower MSPs, resellers, and integrators to deploy modern communications with speed and confidence," said X2 Communications' Managing Director and Owner, Mike Gardner. "From Voice AI Agents to Yeastar, Microsoft Teams and Zoom integration for Voice and Messaging, our goal is to simplify adoption and deliver the highest value to our partners."

"Telnyx is excited to partner with X2 Communications as we expand our presence in the United Kingdom," said Anwar Karzazi, VP of Partnerships at Telnyx. "Their market insight and value-added services will be instrumental in helping Telnyx drive adoption of our low-latency, high-quality communications solutions across key industries."

Built for global scale and local impact, Telnyx sets itself apart with a private global IP network, dedicated compute resources, and full-stack AI voice infrastructure that empowers businesses to deploy ultra-low-latency voice applications with crystal-clear audio, even in the most demanding environments.

As a licensed global carrier with numbering resources in over 145 countries, Telnyx simplifies global expansion by offering businesses a single, trusted provider for high-quality, compliant communications worldwide. This unified approach ensures compliance, accelerates deployment, and removes the operational friction of managing multiple vendors.

This partnership reflects Telnyx's commitment to future-focused innovation and partner-first growth. By combining Telnyx's telephony infrastructure and expertise with X2 Communications' trusted local presence, the companies are poised to deliver reliable, scalable voice solutions that empower businesses across the UK.

To learn more about the partnership and explore available services, visit: https://www.x2comms.com/

Media contact name: Elsa Giraudineau Email address: marketing@telnyx.com