DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Postbiotics in Animal Feed Market to Double, Reaching US$ 35.18 Billion by 2032 as Livestock Nutrition Shifts Toward Gut Health and Antibiotic Alternatives | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postbiotics in Animal Feed Market is gaining strong momentum as livestock producers increasingly adopt functional feed solutions to improve gut health, enhance immunity, and replace antibiotic growth promoters. According to DataM Intelligence, the market Postbiotics in Animal Feed Market Size reached US$ 17.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2025-2032, doubling to US$ 35.18 billion by 2032.

Postbiotics-metabolites produced by probiotics during fermentation-are fast emerging as a game-changer in animal feed. Unlike probiotics, which rely on live bacteria, postbiotics provide greater stability, consistent efficacy, and longer shelf life, making them easier to integrate into feed systems. With global regulatory bodies tightening restrictions on antibiotics in livestock, postbiotics are rapidly becoming the preferred functional feed additive in poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Animal Type

Poultry dominated the segment in 2024 with revenues exceeding US$ 8 billion. Broilers and layers increasingly rely on postbiotics to improve feed conversion ratios (FCR), boost egg production, and reduce enteric infections.

Swine followed with US$ 4.5 billion, where postbiotics help mitigate weaning stress, reduce diarrhea, and enhance gut immunity.

Ruminants generated US$ 3.1 billion in 2024, with dairy producers integrating postbiotics to improve milk yield, digestion, and resistance to metabolic disorders.

Aquaculture, valued at US$ 1.2 billion, is one of the fastest-growing categories as fish and shrimp farming industries adopt postbiotics for gut health and disease resistance.

Other livestock segments, including equine and companion animals, collectively contributed US$ 0.7 billion in 2024.

By Form

Dry formulations accounted for nearly 70% of the market in 2024 (US$ 12 billion), owing to their stability, ease of transport, and compatibility with feed manufacturing.

Liquid formulations, valued at US$ 5.5 billion, are increasingly used in poultry and aquaculture where direct administration through water systems ensures quick absorption.

By Function

Gut Health and Immunity enhancement accounted for 45% of global demand (US$ 7.8 billion in 2024).

Nutrient Absorption & Growth Promotion contributed US$ 5.2 billion, reflecting the focus on productivity gains.

contributed US$ 5.2 billion, reflecting the focus on productivity gains. Disease Resistance and Stress Management accounted for US$ 3.6 billion, particularly in aquaculture and swine.

accounted for US$ 3.6 billion, particularly in aquaculture and swine. Other functions, including metabolic regulation, collectively represented US$ 0.9 billion.

By Source

Plant-based fermentation postbiotics contributed US$ 7.2 billion in 2024, driven by consumer preference for natural feed solutions.

Microbial fermentation sources, valued at US$ 6.5 billion, remain critical due to their proven efficacy in gut microbiome modulation.

Yeast-derived postbiotics contributed US$ 3.8 billion, especially in ruminant and poultry nutrition.

Regional Insights: USA & Japan

United States

The U.S., valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2024, remains a global leader due to:

USDA restrictions on antibiotic feed additives, creating a strong shift toward postbiotics.

High poultry and swine production volumes, with integrated players adopting functional feed solutions.

Recent industry development: Cargill expanded its animal nutrition innovation hub in 2025, accelerating R&D for postbiotic formulations tailored to poultry and ruminants.

Japan

Japan's market, valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2024, is expanding rapidly with premium livestock production standards. Growth is supported by:

Strong consumer demand for antibiotic-free, high-quality meat and dairy exports .

. Regulatory initiatives encouraging natural feed additives.

Recent trend: CALPIS and Lallemand Inc. partnered with Japanese universities in 2025 to study the role of yeast-derived postbiotics in improving Wagyu beef productivity and immunity.

Industry Trends & Developments

Shift from Probiotics to Postbiotics: Producers are moving to postbiotics for improved stability and performance under harsh feed processing conditions.

Producers are moving to postbiotics for improved stability and performance under harsh feed processing conditions. Precision Nutrition: Companies are launching species-specific formulations , improving efficacy in poultry, swine, and aquaculture.

Companies are launching , improving efficacy in poultry, swine, and aquaculture. Sustainability: Postbiotics are promoted as tools to reduce methane emissions in ruminants and improve feed efficiency.

Postbiotics are promoted as tools to reduce methane emissions in ruminants and improve feed efficiency. M&A Activity: In 2025, Kemin Industries announced a strategic acquisition of BioDose , strengthening its presence in microbial-derived postbiotics.

In 2025, , strengthening its presence in microbial-derived postbiotics. Digital Integration: Feed majors are coupling postbiotic-based nutrition with digital livestock monitoring platforms to track productivity and health outcomes.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Cargill leads the market with revenues of US$ 1.2 billion in postbiotics in 2024. The company's strong U.S. and Asia-Pacific presence, coupled with new R&D centers, positions it at the forefront of innovation.

Lallemand Inc.

A global pioneer in yeast-derived solutions, Lallemand reported US$ 850 million in 2024 revenues from DFMs and postbiotics. Its focus on ruminant and aquaculture health sets it apart in niche applications.

Kemin Industries

Kemin is investing heavily in antibiotic alternatives, with postbiotics forming a core portfolio segment. Its 2025 acquisition of BioDose expands microbial-based postbiotic offerings.

Alltech

Alltech has consolidated its global position in functional feed additives. In 2024, it generated US$ 700 million from its postbiotics and gut-health solutions portfolio.

CALPIS AMERICA

A Japanese leader, CALPIS specializes in lactic acid bacteria-derived postbiotics. In 2025, it announced clinical trials with Japanese cattle producers to enhance Wagyu beef quality.

Other notable players include Verdesian Life Sciences, Quimidroga, Bioprox Healthcare, Amin Impex Pvt Ltd, and Evonik's emerging ventures in microbial fermentation.

Strategic Outlook

The Postbiotics in Animal Feed Market is expected to double by 2032, with the following strategic imperatives shaping its future:

Targeted Livestock Solutions - Tailored formulations for poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture. Integration with ESG Goals - Positioning postbiotics as enablers of sustainable, antibiotic-free livestock systems. Global Expansion - U.S. leading volume adoption, while Japan and Asia-Pacific pioneer high-value premium feed solutions. Innovation through Partnerships - Cross-industry collaborations with biotech and academic institutions will accelerate R&D.

Conclusion

The global Postbiotics in Animal Feed Market, projected to rise from US$ 17.50 billion in 2024 to US$ 35.18 billion by 2032, represents one of the most promising growth areas in animal nutrition. With the U.S. driving scale adoption and Japan shaping innovation through premium production, postbiotics are becoming essential for sustainable livestock productivity, animal welfare, and consumer trust.

