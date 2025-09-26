Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 16:36 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Movement UK Reacts to Moldovan Parliamentary Elections

Sir Nick Harvey, CEO, Highlights Significance for the European Union

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Harvey, CEO of the European Movement UK, has issued a statement regarding the parliamentary elections to be held in Moldova on Sunday, outlining the potential implications for the future relationship between Moldova and the European Union.

European_Movement_UK_Logo

"The parliamentary elections in Moldova on Sunday mark a significant milestone not only for the Moldovan people but also for the broader European family," he said today. "Moldova stands at a crossroads, with the outcome of these elections having the potential to reaffirm its commitment to democratic values and to further strengthen its partnership with the European Union. Alternatively, if voters choose a different path, the impact on the EU could be devastating."

In a note to European Movement members, Mr. Harvey warned that the former Soviet state is under growing pressure to align with Russia.

"As Moldova prepares for Sunday's vote, the lessons of the past decade are clear: vigilance, reform, and unity are essential in the face of persistent external pressure," he said. "The fate of Moldova's democracy hangs in the balance, shaped not just by its own citizens, but by the invisible hand of Vladimir Putin, trying to revive the USSR."

He pointed to widespread media coverage indicating the vote could go either way, including:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/25/why-are-moldovas-parliamentary-elections-on-sunday-so-important

https://www.politico.eu/article/moldova-election-russian-interference-maia-sandu/

https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/26/europe/moldova-election-russia-sandu-intl

As a longstanding advocate for European integration, the European Movement UK recognises the importance of these elections in shaping Moldova's trajectory. A result that empowers pro-European parties could accelerate much-needed reforms and reinforce Moldova's aspirations to align with the EU's political, economic, and social standards. Such a development would send a clear signal of Moldova's commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

At the same time, these elections are being closely watched across Europe, especially in light of regional tensions and the ongoing challenges posed by external interference. The European Movement UK calls on all parties to respect the democratic process and to ensure that the will of the Moldovan people is upheld.

The outcome of Sunday's elections could have a profound impact on the EU as well, with the potential to deepen cooperation, enhance security, and promote stability on the Union's eastern flank. A strong, democratic Moldova will not only benefit its own citizens but also contribute to a more united, resilient, and prosperous Europe.

We stand ready to support Moldova on its European path and look forward to working with our partners to strengthen the bonds that unite our continent."

About the European Movement UK

The European Movement UK is an independent, cross-party organisation dedicated to promoting European values, fostering closer co-operation, and advocating for a strong partnership between the United Kingdom and its European neighbours.

For media enquiries, please contact:

European Movement UK Press Office
Email: press@europeanmovement.co.uk
Phone: +44 (0)7837959942

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783061/European_Movement_UK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-movement-uk-reacts-to-moldovan-parliamentary-elections-302568287.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.