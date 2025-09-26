Equity Insider: Global Threat Surge Leads to $2.7T Defense Spending Boom and Institutional Rush

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global military spending hit a record $2.7 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% surge that represents the steepest year-over-year increase in at least three decades as nations respond to "intensifying wars and rising geopolitical tensions worldwide," according to UN report[1]. NATO's updated defense expenditure data released in August confirms all 32 allies are expected to meet the 2% GDP spending target this year, while the alliance's commitment to reach 5% of GDP by 2035 creates unprecedented demand for advanced military technologies and platforms[2]. This defense spending revolution is creating opportunities for platform developers potentially positioned to benefit from government and allied investment: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (OTCPK: MDALF), and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD).

Defense sector stocks have surged 57.8% since September 2024, driven by escalating geopolitical conflicts and the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" that injects approximately $150 billion in additional defense funding available through 2029[3]. The shift represents a shift from post-Cold War military reduction to sustained rearmament, with over 100 countries boosting military spending in 2024 alone[4] as governments increasingly prioritize military security, positioning defense contractors for growth as nations modernize their capabilities to address threats from Russia, China, and global instability.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just demonstrated what defense technology analysts call "precision at speed" during a five-day live-fire trial at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The California-based company's 4D super-resolution radar, powered by its proprietary Evolved Intelligence edge engine, achieved millisecond track initiation and low false-positive rates against aerial and ballistic threats in operationally representative conditions.

The trial results position VisionWave at the center of what could be a potentially significant moment in defense technology. The system demonstrated real-time detection, classification, and tracking capabilities across diverse threat profiles from small-arms ammunition to hypersonic-class targets. According to CEO Noam Kenig, the technology combines "accurate, multi-threat sensing, a wide field of view, high frame rates, and latency in the tens of milliseconds, along with very high resolution that differentiates it from conventional radars."

This operational validation comes as VisionWave executes on its broader strategic vision through a joint venture with Israeli defense firm AIPHEX LTD, valued internally at approximately $5 billion for equity allocation purposes, based on estimates and subject to risks and uncertainties. AIPHEX brings combat-validated multi-physics AI and autonomous missile technologies proven with the Israel Defense Forces, while VisionWave contributes its Evolved Intelligence platform and autonomous aerial systems.

The partnership structure reveals serious business intent. Documentation identifies 11 specific "Designated Projects" already in advanced negotiation stages, plus 13 additional "Background Projects" where discussions with third parties are underway. The venture also incorporates GBT Tokenize Corp. with a preliminary independent patent portfolio valuation of $300 million, and GBT Technologies Inc. with additional equity stakes.

VisionWave has been building toward this moment with strategic capital and technology development. The company recently secured a $50 million equity line facility specifically to accelerate development of its AI-driven defense platform subject to customary terms, conditions, and market risks. International opportunities are advancing, including discussions for strategic roles in Indian defense modernization programs.

The company's intellectual property foundation centers on its trademarked Evolved Intelligence system for real-time edge autonomy. VisionWave demonstrated operational agility by filing USPTO responses within six days of office actions. Its multi-patented Vision-RF technology transforms radio signals into real-time video, potentially enabling detection capabilities that see through walls, underground, or across various operational environments.

"EI is built for deterministic, low-latency decisions at the edge," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer. "Our patent-pending multi-planar RF-to-image sensing architecture synchronizes phased arrays with on-device inference to reconstruct high-fidelity target signatures from sparse emissions, cutting clutter and boosting range and precision."

The timing reflects an increased market demand. Defense organizations worldwide are scrambling for AI-powered capabilities that can operate across air, land, sea, and space environments. VisionWave's Evolved Intelligence platform integrates super-resolution radar, multispectral imaging, and radio-frequency technologies with AI-driven autonomy systems designed for exactly these multi-domain operations.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has secured a strategic collaboration with BAE Systems FalconWorks to develop uncrewed autonomous air systems focused on electronic warfare and attack capabilities. The partnership leverages the advanced research divisions of both defense giants to create rapidly deployable, modular systems with multiple launch options including air drop, ground launch, and maritime deployment. The collaboration addresses growing demand for cost-effective autonomous combat mass to complement existing crewed aircraft platforms.

"We're pleased to join forces with BAE Systems, combining our expertise in rapid prototyping and advanced development to deliver game-changing capabilities," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "By working together, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers and advancing the future of autonomous systems."

The initiative focuses on developing affordable systems that can quickly field disruptive capabilities for modern battlespace requirements. Lockheed Martin continues expanding its autonomous systems portfolio while maintaining its leadership position in defense technology innovation.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has successfully demonstrated advanced AI-powered drone detection capabilities during the Department of War's recent Technology Readiness Experimentation event in partnership with Shield AI. The system utilizes WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared sensors integrated with Shield AI's Tracker counter-UAS software to detect hostile drones at longer ranges than current systems, even when partially obscured by buildings or clouds. The demonstration showcased enhanced performance against multiple classes of unmanned aerial systems with passive detection capabilities.

"Our warfighters and allies are facing a new breed of unmanned threats that require faster responses at greater ranges without being detected themselves," said Tom Kirkland, Vice President and General Manager, Targeting and Sensor Systems at L3Harris. "Partnering with Shield AI enables combat-proven targeting systems like the WESCAM MX-Series to be more effective and provide added protection to operators."

The next development phase will integrate the AI-powered capability with L3Harris' VAMPIRE Counter-Unmanned System. L3Harris continues advancing its counter-drone technologies to address evolving battlefield threats across air, land, and maritime domains.

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (OTCPK: MDALF) has been selected to deliver enhanced space situational awareness data services to the Canadian Department of National Defence through a standing offer partnership with ThothX Group. The collaboration leverages MDA Space's proven space domain expertise combined with ThothX Group's innovative Earthfence Radar Capability to provide comprehensive tracking and assessment of satellites and space objects in the Geosynchronous belt approximately 36,000 km above Earth. The service addresses critical security needs as over 19,000 satellites have been launched with more than 30,000 objects currently tracked in Earth's orbit.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Department of National Defence in advancing Canada's space security," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our heritage and expertise in Space Domain Awareness is built on decades of operational excellence, innovation, and trusted partnership with Canada's defence community."

The enhanced SDA service builds on MDA Space's experience operating Canada's first military satellite Sapphire, a key sensor in the US Space Surveillance Network. MDA Space continues expanding its space security capabilities while serving as a trusted mission partner to the global space industry with over 55 years of operational excellence.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) through its General Dynamics Information Technology(GDIT) unit has been awarded a $1.5 billion enterprise IT modernization contract to strengthen the U.S. Strategic Command's operational readiness. The seven-year contract, awarded in May with a one-year base period and six option years, supports STRATCOM's critical missions including strategic deterrence, global strike, and nuclear command and control operations. GDIT will leverage digital engineering capabilities, artificial intelligence integration, and hybrid cloud transition to enhance collaboration among mission partners while implementing advanced cybersecurity and zero trust solutions.

"Modernizing STRATCOM's IT capabilities is critical to protecting our national security and maintaining our strategic deterrence edge," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We look forward to delivering a secure, agile and resilient network that enables our warfighters to be better connected, informed and ready."

The contract expands GDIT's mission-critical IT services for combatant commands, adding to existing digital modernization work for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. General Dynamics generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024 while employing more than 110,000 people worldwide across its aerospace and defense portfolio.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

