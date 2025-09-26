Bybit Card & Pay: Extra MNT Cashback and Fee-Free Spending

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unlock another Mantle (MNT) perk with Bybit Card & Pay. Starting now, eligible Bybit Card and Bybit Pay users can enjoy extra MNT cashback equivalent to up to 25% in rewards value and pay 0% in conversion fees. Part of the Mantle x Bybit Roadmap, the new benefit is tailored for retail customers in the Bybit ecosystem to help them get the most of their everyday spending.

The limited-time offer is open to eligible users until October 22, 2025. To claim a share of the 50,000 USDT worth of rewards in MNT, users can join in three simple steps:

Applying for a Bybit Card in-app or online Navigating to Card Rewards page where they can choose MNT as the default cashback token Spending with either Bybit Card or Bybit Pay to earn enhanced rewards in MNT

Under the enhanced cashback structure, smart spenders stand to earn an extra 25% in rewards. In addition, the standard 0.9% conversion fee will be fully waived for participants when they spend MNT through Bybit Card or Bybit Pay.

The partnership ensures everyday crypto users of Bybit Card and Bybit Pay get to share in MNT's recent success, boosted by increasing adoption, utilities and institutional use cases. It also underscores Bybit's commitment to bring value to its diverse community of crypto-native users of its payment solutions, traders, and institutional partners.

MNT leverages Mantle's high-performance Ethereum Layer-2 technology to deliver reduced gas fees and enhanced scalability. As MNT expands across DeFi, GameFi, and Real World Assets, its integration with Bybit showcases how the token is bridging traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure. On September 23, 2025, MNT reached a new all-time high at $1.88 following its mainnet upgrade using OP Succinct, making it the largest zero-knowledge rollup with over $2 billion in total value locked.

Terms and conditions apply. For eligibility and restrictions, users may visit: Bybit Card & Pay x Mantle: Your chance to grow and win

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

