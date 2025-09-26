Nematicides Market is Projected to Reach US$3.84 Billion By 2031, Registering a Strong CAGR of 9.8% Surges Amid Prevalence of Nematodes | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights the nematicides market growth, driven by the surging prevalence of nematodes. The comprehensive analysis dives deep into market size and emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the nematicides market report highlights the factors set to drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Engineered for Growth: Nematicides Market on Rapid Ascent

Nematicides Market Set to Soar with increasing use of nematicides for crop protection and yield improvement, Valued at US$2.01 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$3.84 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 9.8% (2025-2031).

Increasing Use of Nematicides for Crop Protection and Yield Improvement Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Factors driving this growth include growing incidence and use of nematicides for crop protection and yield improvements, increasing prevalence of nematodes, and the expansion of organic farming and biological nematicides.

More advanced formulations of nematicides, such as bio-based and targeted chemical alternatives, are now providing new solutions for nematode control, allowing sustainable agricultural practice and advancements for improved crop yields.

Opportunities for the future market lie in overall technological advancements, eco-friendly solutions, and increased adoption of integrated pest management products, and the movement toward precision agriculture, making nematicides an integral part of modern crop protection and food security.

Increasing Use of Nematicides for Crop Protection and Yield Improvement

As agriculture becomes more intense and widespread, monoculture grows, nematode pressure increases, encouraging more chemical and biological nematicides use as first-line protection. Farmers across the globe are adopting nematicides as a part of their integrated crop management system to protect their yields and gain profit. The difference between treated and untreated plots is perfectly evident in high nematode environments.

Research in South Africa from the National Library of Medicine, conducted from 2005 to 2011, reported average yield increases of 34% for the nematicide treatments, with yield increases as high as 367% in heavily nematode-affected soils. This research demonstrates the impact of the nematicide on growers as a critical input in commercial operations and smaller-scale farmers, divorcing all while government impacts over older products, such as Telone, produce a succession of re-regulatory measures in the near future.

The United Nations approximates global population growth by nearly 2 billion during the next thirty years, from 8 billion in 2022 to 9.7 billion in 2050, and will peak in 2100 at nearly 10.4 billion.

With a rise in the global population and the demand for food, agriculturists worldwide are focusing on modifying farming practices to obtain high crop yields from smaller cultivation areas. Consequently, increasing crop yields and ensuring they are protected properly is a top priority within agriculture, emphasizing the ongoing need for nematicides. The use of nematicides is not only reserved for global staple crops like corn, wheat, and rice. Farmers growing fruits, vegetables, cotton, and specialty crops rely on nematicides to produce a quality product with a profitable yield.

Nematicides, particularly the newer bio-based products and reduced-risk nematicides, have gotten higher marks for effectiveness because they can target multiple nematode species and support environmental sustainability. As regulatory agencies are keener to enforce rules on traditional?pesticides, there are opportunities to offer nematicides that are safer, more targeted products, and have little off-target and residual issues. Integrated pest management (IPM) programs also improve the utility of nematicides. Growers combine nematicides with improving practices such as crop rotation, resistant varieties, and soil health practices to build a more resilient farming system. Increased education and outreach efforts through agricultural associations and universities have raised awareness about nematodes, identification, and control, and have created even more demand for more modern nematicides.

Surging Prevalence of Nematodes Drives Nematicides Market Growth

As plant breeders and researchers incorporate natural or engineered resistance genes into important crops, growers depend on varieties that can withstand nematode attack without chemical treatment. This shift reduces reliance on nematicides, especially in regions or crop sectors where such resistance is highly effective and sustainable.

The proliferation of nematode-resistant cultivars has been particularly transformative in several crops. Introducing the Mi gene from wild tomato into commercial tomato varieties delivers strong resistance to multiple root-knot nematode species. It has allowed large-scale tomato growers-especially in North Carolina, where up to 97% of the tobacco crop is planted using varieties resistant to root-knot nematode (Meloidogyne incognita)-to reduce or even eliminate nematicide use. Likewise, resistance genes in potato, soybean, and sugar beet reduce the need for nematicides by providing the plants with natural protection from cyst nematodes and other important pests. However, there are challenges regarding consistently using resistant cultivars. The use of resistance genes does put selection pressure on nematode populations, leading to some risk of cows emerging with resistance genes that once worked, especially certain cyst nematodes of potato and soybean crops.

Regardless, the bottom line is this: resistance shifts and farm markets move to using resistant varieties, and nematicide sales become stable or decrease in those crops. For instance, after the broad adoption of cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties in the US, the use of nematicides in soybean diminished drastically. Similar patterns are seen in other crops. These crop advancements make nematicides less central to integrated pest management, especially where resistance is durable and widely deployed.

Geographical Insights

According to the nematicides market analysis, Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, capturing the highest revenue share. This was attributed to the region's high-volume agricultural production, the increasing prevalence of high-yield crops, and progressive agricultural policies that foster sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the nematicide markets in North America and Europe also grew steadily due to the increasing adoption of precision agricultural practices, mulch technologies, and better nematicide solutions.

Future estimates of the nematicides market reveal that the Asia Pacific will have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) as agricultural production grows and the trend towards precision farming expands. Nematode-driven crop losses are becoming increasingly understood, particularly in countries such as China and India. This expected increase depicts a geographical change in market momentum, creating opportunities for nematicide manufacturers to expand operations within a given region and develop partnerships and affiliations.

Market Segmentation

The market is examined by nematode type following the sub-segments root knot, cyst, and others. In 2024, the root knot segment dominated the nematicides market share due to the high incidence of root-knot nematodes and their adverse effects on crop yield and quality.

segment dominated the nematicides market share due to the high incidence of root-knot nematodes and their adverse effects on crop yield and quality. The market share is analyzed by nematicides type based on the following sub-segments: chemicals and biologicals. The chemicals segment captured the largest nematicide market share in 2024 due to its popularity, low price, and a long history of efficacy in managing nematodes in a variety of crops.

segment captured the largest nematicide market share in 2024 due to its popularity, low price, and a long history of efficacy in managing nematodes in a variety of crops. By mode of application, the market is examined based on the following sub-segments: fumigation, seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. In 2024, the fumigation sub-segment accounted for the largest nematicides market share due to high efficacy and broad-spectrum control of nematodes routinely used for large-scale agricultural operations.

sub-segment accounted for the largest nematicides market share due to high efficacy and broad-spectrum control of nematodes routinely used for large-scale agricultural operations. In terms of farming type, the market share is assessed by the following sub-segments: open field and greenhouse. The market segment for open field accounted for the largest nematicides market share in 2024, because nematicides are used heavily in outdoor farming on a large scale to combat widespread nematode issues.

accounted for the largest nematicides market share in 2024, because nematicides are used heavily in outdoor farming on a large scale to combat widespread nematode issues. Based on crop type, the market is studied on the basis of the following sub-segments: fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, and others. Between these crop sub-segments, the fruits and vegetables market accounted for the largest nematicides market share in 2024, since these crops are very prone to damage from nematodes, and the demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables is increasing.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, FMC Corp, UPL Ltd, Corteva Inc, Nufarm, ADAMA LTD, Certis USA LLC, American Vanguard Corporation, VIVE CROP PROTECTION, ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD., Valent Biosciences LLC, Pro Farm Group, and T. Stanes and Company Limited.

Trending Topics: Biological Nematicides, Precision Application Systems

Global Headlines on Nematicides

i) Nufarm has introduced the new microbiological nematicide Evolvance at the Tecnoshow COMIGO 2025. Evolvance is a biological product for controlling nematodes in crops, such as beans, cotton, and maize, described by Nufarm as 'innovative'. It acts by building plant roots, which promote uniform growth during the early stages of growth, and provide a positive yield near the end of harvest.

ii) Corteva Agriscience has launched an innovative approach to controlling plant-parasitic nematodes called Reklemel active. Plant-parasitic nematodes are small organisms that exist in soil and cause damage to a plant's roots. In fact, plant-parasitic nematodes represent a challenge to global food security, costing more than US$80 billion dollars a year in damages. Corteva has invested over ten years in the development of Reklemel active to protect various food crops and row crops from nematode damage while maintaining beneficial organisms in the soil.

Conclusion

With global agricultural production on the rise and food security pressures and world food price levels rising, crop protection companies are under increased pressure to increase and improve their level of innovation. The demand for a larger-scale procurement of new, high-performing, and environmentally friendly nematicides is increasing, in turn driving activity across the wider nematicides supply chain.

A growing supplier base of nematicides has increased farmers' choice, competitive pricing, and reduced lead times. All of these have positively impacted farmers' collective bargaining power, which is expected to continue through 2031.

Simultaneously, the intensity of competition in the nematicides market has never been greater. A large number of nematicide companies, divided across geographies, are competing for market share based on the quality of their nematicide products, efficacy profiles, pricing, and delivery.

