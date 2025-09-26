Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Invisors to 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology lists in the US and UK

ATLANTA and GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Invisors for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology US List and the 2025 Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Tech UK List. This is Invisors' 2nd time being named to this list in the United States and 1st time being named to this list in the United Kingdom. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the US and UK. Learn more about what sets Invisors apart at https://www.invisors.com/company-overview.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 157,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the tech industry.

"We're so proud to announce that we've been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2025! Earning a place on this list reinforces our belief that an innovative culture drives exceptional outcomes," shares Oliver Greaves, Director of Invisors' EMEA Integrations Practice. "By providing our colleagues with opportunities for growth, continuous learning and collaboration - within an environment where ideas are shared openly and every voice is valued - we empower our teams to think creatively and apply technology at the highest level, delivering solutions that make a real business impact for our customers."

US-based Director of Workday Professional Services Greg Farrell at Invisors shares, "This recognition reinforces what we already know; our culture and our people are our greatest strengths. We strive to build an environment for our team and our customers where teamwork, transparency and empathy are the baseline. Invisors is proud to not only be a great workplace, but a place where people are given the space and grace to truly grow and thrive."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

During the Great Place to Work application and survey process, employees from Invisors were asked to share feedback on the company and its culture. "The people and sense of community in the office truly make all the difference. There's always someone ready to lend a hand with a smile, creating an environment of support and positivity," shares a teammate at Invisors. "The trust placed in every employee fosters confidence and accountability, empowering everyone to excel in their roles." This feedback reflects Invisors' dedication to creating a workplace where all employees thrive. Learn more about what makes working at Invisors unique at https://www.invisors.com/careers.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don't fear AI - they embrace it."

This year, Invisors has received various recognitions based on both revenue growth and employee-satisfaction in the US, including the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, South Florida's Best Places to Work list, Great Place to Work US certification and the 2025 Inc Regionals Southeast list. In the UK, this year Invisors has received recognitions on the 2025 Best Workplaces for Women list, 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Development list and the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces list. These awards highlight Invisors' dedication to a meaningful company culture and our team's values. We are proud to invest in our people as much as we do in our business. Discover our latest news and recognitions we've received at Invisors at https://www.invisors.com/news.

