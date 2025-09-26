Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Dellia Group ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from September 29, 2025.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: DELIAo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0012697095 Order book ID: 424196 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

