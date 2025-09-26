Odyssey Trust Company named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the 4th Consecutive Year

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce it has been recognized by the Report on Business' ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Odyssey Trust Company earned its spot with three-year growth of 48%.

Odyssey Trust Company is a leading North American Transfer Agent and Trust Company that is committed to making business simple, fast, and easy for its clients and stakeholders. Historically, public companies' experiences with transfer agents have been riddled with slow turnarounds, cumbersome paperwork, and other pain points. Odyssey has disrupted an archaic industry by delivering streamlined processes and easy-to-use digital solutions, backed by a responsive and experienced team.

"Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies is a powerful reflection of our shared vision and relentless focus as a team," said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust Company. "From day one, we set out to challenge the status quo and redefine what public companies should expect from their transfer agent-and this recognition validates that mission."

"Nearly a decade later, our growth has seen us expand across Canada (Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver) and the U.S. (Minneapolis, New York and Denver). The trust placed in us by our capital markets partners on both sides of the border has been instrumental to our success as we continue to scale and innovate in this next chapter of Odyssey's journey."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

