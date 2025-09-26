Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service for sixth consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025Magic Quadrants.

Zoom believes this recognition highlights the strength of Zoom's AI-first approach to communication and collaboration. AI Companion is embedded across the Zoom Workplace platform to help users gain more insights from their conversations, be more effective with their time, and ultimately deliver higher-quality work faster.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for a sixth year in a row," said Shawn Rolin, General Manager for Zoom Workplace, Global Solutions Engineering and Services at Zoom. "And to be one of only two companies to receive placements in both UCaaS and CCaaS Magic Quadrants, we feel this validates our commitment to AI-first innovations that help people do their work faster and better."

Zoom regards its recognition as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS and its inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS as reflecting the strength of Zoom's unified platform strategy, delivering both communication and contact center capabilities within a single, easy-to-use experience.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS here to read the full report.

To learn more about Zoom Workplace, visit the Zoom website .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Pankil Sheth, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Nitin Narang 22 September 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Zoom

Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded.

PR contact

Lacretia Nichols

press@zoom.us