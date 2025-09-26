Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a property purchase agreement dated September 24, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Laxmi Resources Inc. ("Laxmi") pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Goliath property, located in Atikwa Lake Area Townships, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario (the "Goliath Property") for cash consideration of $200,000 (the "Transaction").





Figure 1. Badlands Resources' Goliath Property, highlighting regional ownership and adjacent deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4317/268133_3cc4a97914cb3b7c_001full.jpg

About the Goliath Property

The Goliath Property is an early-stage exploration project located in the Atikwa Lake area of the Kenora Mining Division, northwestern Ontario. The project covers 97 contiguous single-cell mining claims totaling approximately 2,050 ha and lies approximately 70 km southeast of Kenora, accessible by road via Highway 71 and Maybrun Road.

Strategically positioned within the prolific Kakagi-Rowan Lakes greenstone belt on the western margin of the Wabigoon Subprovince, Goliath is prospective for multiple mineralization styles including copper-gold in pillowed mafic volcanic flows and nickel-copper sulfides in mafic to ultramafic intrusions.

The Goliath Property is situated in a prospective district, adjacent to the past-producing Maybrun copper-gold mine and near the Kenbridge nickel and Cameron gold deposits, all of which host NI 43-101 compliant resources:

Maybrun (Cu-Au): Ind.: 7.37 Mt @ 0.64 g/t Au, 0.41% Cu (151 koz Au; 66.5 Mlb Cu) Inf.: 10.59 Mt @ 0.84 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu (301 koz Au; 52.2 Mlb Cu) 1

Kenbridge (Ni-Cu-Co): M&I: 3.45 Mt @ 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.013% Co (74.0 Mlb Ni; 39.1 Mlb Cu; 1.0 Mlb Co) Inf.: 1.01 Mt @ 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu, 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni; 14.9 Mlb Cu; 0.2 Mlb Co) 2

Cameron (Au): M&I: 5.53 Mt @ 2.61 g/t Au (464 koz Au) Inf.: 6.54 Mt @ 2.54 g/t Au (533 koz Au) 3



The resources referenced at nearby deposits are drawn from publicly available technical reports. The presence of mineral resources on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Goliath Property.

In connection with the Purchase Agreement, the Company will assume Laxmi's obligation to pay a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") to Blackwidow Geological Services Inc. ("Blackwidow"), with the Company retaining the right to buy back one-half of the Royalty (1%) for an aggregate payment to Blackwidow of $1,000,000.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Transaction is not an "arm's-length transaction" and therefore constitutes a "reviewable transaction" pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3 as Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman and a director of the Company, is an insider of Laxmi. No finders' fees will be paid in connection with the Transaction.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Devin Pickell, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Termination of Rett Option

The Company also announces that it has terminated its option to acquire mineral claims located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, known as the Rett Property. No fees were paid in connection with the termination.

