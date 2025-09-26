Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a technology-driven financial services provider, is pleased to announce that the Company is participating in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of the Company will be presenting on September 30, 2025 about the companies recent and future activities.

The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Focused on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem, it fosters meaningful connections, improves access to capital, and builds long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight. At its heart, it is a community effort to create a healthier environment for capital formation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Investors interested in meeting with the Company during the conference should contact coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com.

This year's event is being held on September 29-30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the Parq Hotel and Casino.

Any investors who would like to attend Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

Redemption of Restricted Share Units

On August 14, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved the issuance of an aggregate of 182,000 common shares pursuant to the redemption of 182,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") that vested on August 13, 2025 after one year. Of these, 132,000 RSUs were held by one director and 50,000 RSUs were held by one officer. In accordance with the terms of the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), RSUs may only be redeemed for common shares no earlier than 15 days following their respective vesting dates.

On August 31, 2025, a further 396,000 RSUs granted to three directors on August 31, 2022 vested, representing the final tranche of that grant. These RSUs were redeemed for common shares, with the Board approving the issuance of 132,000 common shares to each of the three directors. The shares were issued on September 15, 2025.

Following the above redemptions, the Company has 129,080,081 common shares issued and outstanding.

All common shares issued upon redemption of RSUs are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Issuance of Restricted Share Units

On August 14, 2025, the Board approved the grant of an aggregate of 225,000 RSUs to one officer of the Company pursuant to the Plan, in connection with their appointment as an officer and in recognition of their service to the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share upon vesting. These RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

In addition, as previously approved by the Board, the Company will issue 37,500 RSUs to one officer pursuant to the terms of the Plan. These RSUs will be granted on September 30, 2025.

Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The Company's Plan provides for the grant RSUs, options ("Options"), performance share units ("PSUs" and together with the RSUs, "Share Units") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and together with the Options and Share Units, "Awards"). The Plan includes a "rolling" stock option plan component that sets the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted thereunder, together with the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan and the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to any other security based compensation arrangement of the Company, at 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis from time to time. In addition, the Plan sets the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan at 5,000,000 Common Shares.

The Company's Plan was last annually approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting held July 25, 2024, and subsequently received annual approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on July 29, 2024.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 650 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey, all without lending money.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

