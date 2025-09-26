Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 09:29
6,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3106,49018:30
6,3906,48018:00
Dow Jones News
26.09.2025 17:45 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
26-Sep-2025 / 16:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24/09/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 26/09/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
The 5% threshold in votes was crossed by Goldman Sachs International individually. 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.42%           9.45%        9.88%      211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 0.66%           9.45%        10.11%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect    Direct            Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJMZDW83               895,077                     0.42% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                895,077                     0.42% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument     datex     Conversion Periodxi  if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
Securities Lending Open                 1,000                    0.0005% 
 
Swap        01/10/2025              4,130,814                  1.95% 
 
                   SUBTOTAL B.1      4,131,814                  1.95% 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/   Physical or cash                      % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii      Number of voting rights      rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
Swap         15/10/2025         Cash           7,959,738             3.76% 
 
Swap         20/10/2025         Cash            4,843,902            2.29% 
 
Swap         23/10/2025         Cash            2,545,230            1.204% 
 
Swap         12/10/2026         Cash          509,257              0.24% 
 
Swap         15/12/2026         Cash          2,684               0.001% 
 
Swap         11/09/2028         Cash          1,969               0.001% 
 
Swap         20/03/2035         Cash          396                0.0002% 
 
                           SUBTOTAL B.2      15,863,177             7.50% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
(UK) L.L.C. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Group UK Limited 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                  5.26%                   5.61% 
International 

The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs &                                         
Co. LLC 

The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
GSAM Holdings                                          
LLC 
 
 
Goldman Sachs 
Asset                                              
Management, L.P. 

The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Bank USA 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
General email contact: 
 
gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at London on 26/09/2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  403414 
EQS News ID:  2204612 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204612&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
