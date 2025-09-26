Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
26.09.25 | 17:14
137,28 Euro
+0,70 % +0,96
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
Solvay S.A.: Participation notifications by Morgan Stanley

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, September 26, 2025, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Morgan Stanley recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notifications:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
September 18, 2025 0.00% 3.13% 3.13%
September 22, 2025 0.00% - -

The last notification, dated September 26, 2025, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: September 22, 2025
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47

media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49

Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65

investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • 20250923 - Morgan Stanley Notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/180f7428-1082-45d6-b353-fd38dcce6e53)
  • 20250918 - Morgan Stanley Notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89cc57a0-c6f2-4f49-ba9b-8acb4dfa1a77)
  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41eaf95d-9771-4a1b-82eb-81d9064736ba)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
