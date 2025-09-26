Aesthetic Surgery Center Wins First Place in Three Categories in the 2025 Best of Naples Community's Choice Awards

For the eighth year, the Aesthetic Surgery Center is honored by the Naples Community's Choice Awards, with recognition spanning surgical excellence, spa care, and individual distinction for Dr. Anurag Agarwal.

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / The Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples is proud to share that it has been recognized once again by the community through the 2025 Best of Naples Community's Choice Awards. This year, the practice received first place honors in three categories:

Anurag Agarwal, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Agarwal is the owner and medical director of Aesthetic Surgery Center. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center - Aesthetic Surgery Center

Best Plastic Surgeon - Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Best Spa - Aesthetic Surgery Center

These awards reflect the votes and support of patients and residents throughout Southwest Florida, acknowledging both the practice's long-standing reputation in the region and its dedication to patient-centered care.

Recognition from the Naples Community

The Community's Choice Awards are organized annually to highlight local businesses and professionals across multiple industries. For medical practices, the recognition represents not only professional expertise but also the trust of patients who experience care firsthand.

The Aesthetic Surgery Center's continued success in the awards is notable: the practice has placed first in multiple categories for several consecutive years, including 2025, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017. This pattern demonstrates both consistency and community engagement, affirming the role of the practice as a leader in aesthetic medicine in Naples.

The Team Behind the Recognition

The Aesthetic Surgery Center is led by a highly skilled team of surgeons: Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dr. Richard Maloney, Dr. Casey Holmes, and Dr. Jason Dudas. Each surgeon brings unique training and expertise, offering patients a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical options.

Dr. Agarwal , owner and medical director, is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He developed the UpLift facelift procedure, specializes in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, utilizes endoscopic brow and midface lifting techniques, and is known for producing natural-looking and durable results.

Dr. Maloney has more than 30 years of private practice experience. He is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. His areas of expertise include endoscopic facelift techniques and multimodal laser surgery, with experience in eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty (including revisions), and facial rejuvenation.

Dr. Holmes is a board-certified plastic surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery), trained in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body. He performs facelifts, blepharoplasty, neck and facial reconstruction (including after skin cancer surgery), and also body contouring and breast procedures (VASER liposuction, Renuvion skin tightening, mommy makeovers, and all forms of breast lifts/augmentation/revisions).

Dr. Dudas is triple board certified - by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He has over ten years of experience in hair restoration, including nearly 1,000 hair transplant and hairline lowering procedures. His training includes a plastic surgery residency followed by a facial plastic surgery fellowship focused on hair restoration.

Together, they provide patients with individualized treatment plans designed to balance safety, artistry, and medical precision.

Award Categories

Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center

Being named the Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center reinforces the practice's leadership in offering comprehensive aesthetic services. The Naples office is designed to provide both surgical and non-surgical care, with 2 AAAASF-accredited operating suites.

Patients have access to a wide range of services:

Facial plastic surgery procedures including facelifts, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and mid-face lifts

Hair restoration and hairline lowering procedures

Body contouring procedures such as tummy tucks and liposuction

Breast enhancement and reconstruction surgeries

Non-surgical treatments such as injectables, skin resurfacing, laser therapies, and comprehensive Skin Spa services

This combination of services allows patients to choose from both surgical and minimally invasive approaches depending on their goals.

Best Plastic Surgeon - Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Dr. Agarwal was honored individually as Best Plastic Surgeon in Naples. This recognition highlights his dedication to refining surgical techniques and advancing patient outcomes. Dr. Agarwal is particularly noted for his ability to provide natural results with shorter recovery periods, and his focus on innovation has earned him a strong reputation both locally and nationally.

Best Spa - Aesthetic Surgery Center

The designation of the Aesthetic Surgery Center as the Best Spa underscores the practice's investment in non-surgical services that complement surgical procedures. Patients benefit from medical-grade skincare, advanced laser treatments, and injectable options designed to enhance facial balance, reduce signs of aging, and improve skin health.

A Tradition of Excellence

Winning three categories in 2025 continues a tradition of recognition that stretches across nearly a decade. Few practices in the region have maintained such a consistent record of community acknowledgement.

The awards also represent the trust of patients who have experienced care at the practice. By voting year after year, the community affirms that the Aesthetic Surgery Center meets high standards not only in medical outcomes but also in patient experience, safety, and comfort.

A Patient-Centered Philosophy

The Aesthetic Surgery Center is built around the principle of patient-centered care. Every treatment plan begins with a thorough consultation, where the surgeons take time to understand individual goals, medical history, and expectations. This collaborative approach ensures that patients are fully informed about their options and can make decisions with confidence.

The surgeons emphasize natural-looking outcomes, prioritizing techniques that enhance a patient's appearance without creating an artificial or exaggerated look. Safety is equally important, supported by the practice's AAAASF-accredited operating suite and rigorous protocols designed to protect patient well-being at every stage.

Attention to detail, clear communication, and continuity of care remain central to the patient experience. From surgical procedures to non-surgical treatments and Skin Spa services, the team strives to create a supportive environment where patients feel comfortable, respected, and confident in their care.

Advanced Techniques and Innovation

The surgeons at the Aesthetic Surgery Center continue to refine and expand their techniques. Procedures such as the UpLift facelift demonstrate how surgical innovation can improve results while reducing downtime. Similarly, endoscopic methods used in facelifts and brow lifts allow for smaller incisions and less visible scarring.

Innovation also extends to the use of laser technology, injectables, and other non-surgical options that give patients flexible choices for addressing aging, skin texture, and overall appearance.

Community Connection

The Naples Community's Choice Awards are determined by public voting, making them a meaningful reflection of local opinion. For the Aesthetic Surgery Center, this recognition is a reminder of the importance of serving not just individual patients but also the wider community.

The consistent record of awards across eight years demonstrates a strong relationship between the practice and the people it serves. Many patients return to the center over time, seeking both surgical procedures and ongoing care through non-surgical and spa services.

Looking Ahead

With these 2025 awards, the Aesthetic Surgery Center reaffirms its place as a trusted destination for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in Naples and beyond. As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, the practice remains focused on combining innovation with compassionate care, ensuring that patients receive safe, effective, and personalized treatment.

About Aesthetic Surgery Center

The Aesthetic Surgery Center is located in Naples, Florida, at 1175 Creekside Parkway, Suite 100, Naples, FL 34108. The practice offers a comprehensive range of facial plastic surgery, body contouring, breast procedures, and non-surgical treatments. Its surgeons - Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dr. Richard Maloney, Dr. Casey Holmes, and Dr. Jason Dudas - are all board-certified and recognized for their expertise and patient-centered approach.

For more information about the practice, services, or to schedule a consultation, visit www.aestheticsurgerycenter.com or call (239) 594-9100.

Contact Information

Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Medical Director

dragarwal@aestheticsurgerycenter.com

(239) 594-9100

