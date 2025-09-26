Japanese researchers have developed a green rust-based catalyst for sodium borohydride, while South Korean scientists have created a framework to assess liquid hydrogen storage tanks for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).Japanese researchers have created a low-cost catalyst from "green rust" that efficiently releases hydrogen from sodium borohydride. "We report that a mixed-valent [FeII-FeIII] iron hydroxide, which we term green rust (GR), treated with a CuCl2 solution shows a good solar-light-assisted catalytic activity toward SBH hydrolysis at room temperature that is higher than those of existing ...

