China installed 7.36 GW of new solar in August, bringing year-to-date capacity additions to 230.61 GW and total power generation capacity to 3.69 TW.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said this week that the country added 7.36 GW of new solar capacity in August, down 33.3% from July. For the first eight months, new solar capacity reached 230.61 GW. By comparison, China installed 16.4 GW of solar in August 2024, with 140 GW deployed in the first eight months of that year. By the end of August, total installed power generation capacity stood at 3.69 TW, up 18% year on year. Solar accounted ...

