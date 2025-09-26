Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - AdButler, the leading independent ad serving platform, has been recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies with 148% three-year revenue growth. This follows the company's earlier recognition on the Financial Times' "Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025" list, making AdButler one of the few Canadian tech companies to achieve dual international recognition in 2025.





The recognition comes as the digital advertising industry-worth $259 billion in 2024-experiences unprecedented transformation, with publishers and retailers increasingly seeking alternatives to big tech platforms and growing concerns over data control and revenue transparency.

"After 25 years of building sustainable, profitable technology, we're perfectly positioned to serve enterprise clients who want transparency, data ownership, and superior performance," said Rajiv Khaneja, CEO and Founder of AdButler.

Capitalizing on Industry Transformation

AdButler's recognition coincides with significant regulatory and market developments favoring independent ad tech platforms.

"We're expanding into high-growth markets like retail media-which grew 23% to $53.7 billion in 2024-and investing heavily in AI-powered targeting and analytics capabilities," added Khaneja.

The company's bootstrapped, profitable business model has enabled consistent innovation. Recent product launches include advanced real-time reporting, AI integration across the platform, and comprehensive retail media solutions designed for on-site monetization.

Strategic Market Positioning

AdButler operates on a transparent SaaS model, allowing publishers to retain 100% of their advertising revenue while maintaining complete data ownership. The company's comprehensive platform spans the full AdTech stack-from ad serving and programmatic to retail media and Connected TV-with the agility to create customized solutions for specific business needs, often delivering enhancements in days or weeks rather than the months typical of larger platforms.

This customer-centric approach has proven particularly attractive to mid-tier publishers, who according to IAB data gained 3.1% market share in 2024-the strongest growth segment in digital advertising.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About AdButler

Founded in 1999, AdButler is a profitable, independent ad serving platform trusted by over 1,200 organizations worldwide to deliver billions of ad impressions monthly. Based in Victoria, BC, the company provides enterprise-grade ad management solutions that prioritize customer control, data transparency, and superior performance. AdButler's global cloud infrastructure spans over 100 servers worldwide, ensuring reliable, high-speed ad delivery with 100% uptime since 2017. The company is SOC2 Type 2 certified and maintains active membership in the IAB Tech Lab.

For more information, visit www.adbutler.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers weekly in print and digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

