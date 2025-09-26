Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. (the "Company" or "Green Mountain"), is pleased to announce that it has achieved Good Agricultural and Collection Practices certification following a rigorous audit process.

This globally recognized standard ensures the highest quality in cannabis cultivation and harvesting, enabling Green Mountain to meet stringent international regulations and export premium medical cannabis for distribution worldwide.

GACP certification highlights the Company's commitment to consistent safety, purity, and efficacy in every product, positioning Green Mountain as a trusted producer in the industry.

This milestone opens doors to global markets, allowing Green Mountain to meet the growing demand for high-quality medical cannabis and further the Company's mission to improve lives through responsible production.

