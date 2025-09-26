Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
26.09.2025 20:42 Uhr
Tradewind Finance Announces Credit Facility for Bubble Tea Trader in Europe

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance firm celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has provided working capital for a ready-to-go bubble tea global trader in the Baltics. The export financing is being used by the beverage maker to drive growth, optimize operations, and strengthen international sales.

Tradewind Finance

The Baltic wholesaler of ready-to-go bubble tea drinks sells to European Union countries and Australia. The recently established company is expecting rapid growth and sought a financial partner with international capabilities that could support demand globally for the popular beverage.

Tradewind, being a global organization with offices and experienced teams across the world, stood out as the preferred lender that was able to deliver a custom financial solution with a quick turnaround. In the arrangement, Tradewind is converting the bubble tea trader's open receivables into immediate cash.

Tradewind's export financing will help the beverage company manage cash flow as it scales its business. With this solution, the bubble tea maker can support the upfront costs of raw materials vendors and the longer windows until payment is received on the receivables side.

"We're thrilled to partner with our client and provide them with bespoke export financing that will allow them to achieve their business ambitions and establish a stronger financial position for their company," says Balazs Domonkos, Senior Sales Manager in Tradewind's Hungary office.

He adds: "Tradewind's international capabilities enable us to assist both the seller and buyer side, and we are confident that this will help create better supply chain dynamics for our client and their partners."

For more about Tradewind's tailor-made trade finance solutions that empower growth and reduce trade risk, visit our website: www.tradewindfinance.com

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Media Contact:
contact@tradewindfinance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263763/5530810/Tradewind_Finance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradewind-finance-announces-credit-facility-for-bubble-tea-trader-in-europe-302568473.html

