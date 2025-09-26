Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Universal Relocations, a global leader in international moving and relocation services, today announced the successful completion of its first year of operations in Dubai and revealed its next milestone: the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





Founded in 1998 in Chennai, India, Universal Relocations has steadily expanded its global footprint over the past two decades-first dominating the relocation sector in India, then scaling operations across the United States, and most recently establishing itself as a trusted partner in the UAE market.

Strong Growth in Dubai

Since its launch in early 2024, the Dubai office has quickly become a hub for expatriates and non-resident Indians (NRIs) moving across the Middle East, India, and the United States. Universal Relocations has stood out by providing fully in-house services, covering every stage of the moving process from professional packing to customs clearance and even specialized pet relocation.

"Dubai is a highly transient market, and our decision to establish here was strategic," said Sai Dattani, President of Universal Relocations. "In just one year, we've been able to simplify relocations for countless families and businesses, while introducing eco-friendly packing solutions and real-time shipment tracking that meet the expectations of UAE customers."

Expanding to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to open a new branch in Riyadh, further solidifying its commitment to the Middle East.

"The response from our UAE clients has been very encouraging, and it validates our vision of making relocations seamless, stress-free, and dependable," said Anu Dattani, Vice President of Universal Relocations. "As we expand into Saudi Arabia, we're confident in our ability to replicate our success and raise the standard of relocation services across the region."

Redefining Relocation in the Middle East

The international moving industry in the Middle East often faces challenges of inconsistent service quality and complex regulations. Universal Relocations is addressing this gap by focusing on operational consistency, compliance expertise, and personalized care. With 11 offices worldwide-five in India, five in the United States, and one in Dubai-the company is strategically positioned to handle cross-continental relocations with precision.

From shipping to the USA from the UAE, to managing corporate and family relocations across borders, Universal Relocations continues to redefine what moving means for today's global citizens.

About Universal Relocations

Founded in 1998, Universal Relocations is a trusted global moving and relocation company with operations spanning India, the USA, and the Middle East. The company provides end-to-end relocation services, including packing, freight forwarding, customs clearance, pet relocation, and eco-friendly moving innovations. With a mission to simplify international moves, Universal Relocations serves thousands of families and businesses each year with reliability, compliance, and care at the core of its services.

