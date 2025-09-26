Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
26.09.2025 21:30 Uhr
Concirrus and Applied Aviation Win "AI Implementation of the Year" at the US Insurance Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, the AI underwriting platform transforming specialty insurance, has been named AI Implementation of the Year at the prestigious US Insurance Awards 2025. The award recognises the groundbreaking work Concirrus has delivered in partnership with Applied Aviation, a fast-growing North American aviation insurer.

Applied Aviation sought to modernise a traditionally manual and time-consuming underwriting process. With Concirrus' aviation-specific Large Language Model (LLM) platform, the company has redefined how aviation risk is analysed and quoted. The technology reads and understands every broker submission in minutes, replacing processes that previously took up to 36 hours.

Key results include:

  • Processing time reduced from 36 hours to less than 5 minutes per risk
  • Seamless AI integration within existing workflows, enabling underwriters to focus on decision-making rather than data entry
  • Automated risk triage and pricing, improving consistency, regulatory compliance and broker feedback
  • Significant business growth, with Applied Aviation more than doubling gross written premium without proportional headcount increases

"This partnership with Concirrus and the implementation of Concirrus Aviation has been a game changer," said Steven Allen, President of Applied Aviation. "Concirrus allows us to be more responsive to brokers and insureds, ensures greater regulatory compliance and consistency in our underwriting, and supports our team to focus on what matters most - strategic risk assessment and client service."

The success of this implementation demonstrates the power of AI to drive efficiency, scalability, and improved service across complex specialty lines. Concirrus' work with Applied Aviation is being recognised as a blueprint for how AI can transform underwriting without disrupting existing workflows.

"We're proud to see this partnership recognised on one of the biggest stages in US insurance," said Andy Yeoman, CEO at Concirrus. "This win shows the practical, measurable impact of AI when it's built with deep industry knowledge and implemented in a way that enhances underwriters' expertise rather than replacing it."

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into AI-first decisions. With a platform purpose-built for automation, data-driven decisioning and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers quote faster, select risks smarter and build more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction and political violence & terrorism (PV&T). Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

For more information about Concirrus and its AI solutions for specialty underwriting, visit concirrus.ai.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783164/Concirrus.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5532869/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Concirrus Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-and-applied-aviation-win-ai-implementation-of-the-year-at-the-us-insurance-awards-302568506.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
