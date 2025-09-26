Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") announces that it has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of five (5) pre-consolidated common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation was to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.

The effective date of the Consolidation will be October 2, 2025.

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's 146,546,134 pre-Consolidation common shares were consolidated to 29,309,227 post-Consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

Registered shareholders of the Company will receive new share certificates under the new CUSIP number, which is 81222L204.

