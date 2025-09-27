Anzeige
WKN: A40165 | ISIN: US64051A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.09.25 | 21:49
10,005 US-Dollar
-3,52 % -0,365
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.09.2025 00:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street to Broadcast Saturday, September 27th Featuring NeOnc Pharma $NTHI and Other Innovative Companies

Bloomberg Television 6:30 PM ET as Sponsored Programming - With TV Commercials Debuting by Laser Photonics $LASE, Synergy CHC $SNYR, Sustainable Green Team $SGTM, and Acurx Pharmaceuticals $ACXP

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading national business television series, announces its upcoming broadcast airing Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television, featuring an exclusive interview with NeOnc Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI). The segment spotlights Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of the Board and President of NeOnc Pharma, as he shares the company's groundbreaking work focused on advanced brain cancer treatments.

This special broadcast will also include feature segments with other disruptive and high-growth companies:

  • FLOKI - a global cryptocurrency project continuing to expand its ecosystem and investor community.

  • XION - an emerging technology innovator reshaping digital experiences.

  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) - a medical device company committed to safer, more sustainable syringe technologies.

  • Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) - a provider of transformative technology solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Complementing the programming, sponsored television commercials will debut from Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Synergy CHC (OTCQB:SNYR), Sustainable Green Team (OTCID:SGTM), and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), further amplifying the visibility of these innovative brands.

"We are committed to highlighting companies making an impact across healthcare, technology, and finance. NeOnc Pharma's leadership in addressing brain cancer is an especially powerful story for our audience," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street.

The program continues New to The Street's mission of delivering Predictable Media-providing public companies with national exposure through sponsored programming on leading networks, digital platforms, and its rapidly growing YouTube channel.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a nationally recognized television program showcasing public and private companies, their business leaders, and innovative products and services. With nationwide broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, a YouTube channel with more than 3.5 million subscribers, and strategic earned media and billboard support, New to The Street is one of the most visible and effective financial media platforms in the United States.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-saturday-september-27th-featuring-neonc-pharma-1078883

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
