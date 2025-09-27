New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Dr. Joy Bland, senior vice president of quality & health equity at AmeriHealth Caritas, joined leading experts in health care and innovation at the Science Summit of the 80th United Nations General Assembly to explore how to turn growing awareness of brain health into meaningful, large-scale progress.

Brain health - including mental health, neurological disorders, and cognitive conditions - has become a global priority. Worldwide more than 3 billion people live with neurological conditions and nearly 1 billion with mental health disorders. These conditions carry profound social and economic costs, making brain health an urgent public health and policy issue, according to the European Brain Council, host of 2025 Brain Days at the UN Science Summit.

During the panel, "Operationalizing Care for the Brain - Turning Good Intention into Large-Scale Action," Dr. Bland highlighted as major obstacles to progress the high cost of scaling care, inconsistent state-level policies in the United States, and stigma that keeps many people from seeking help.

She called for sharing proven solutions across states and demonstrating the return on investment through real-world results-fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations tied to brain health, fewer people unhoused, and more families knowing exactly where to turn when a loved one needs help.

"Operationalizing brain health care is essential to advancing health equity and improving outcomes for so many," said Dr. Bland. "That means moving beyond fragmented pilots to sustainable strategies that deliver measurable results for everyone - especially underserved communities - by aligning policy, financing, and technology around what works in care."

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care, has long focused on integrating behavioral and physical health for Medicaid populations. The organization has implemented value-based care models that incentivize behavioral health integration and supports digital tools to expand access to mental health services.

