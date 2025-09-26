Anzeige
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
26.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption of up to 281,167 Units

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX - ENI.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that unitholders will have the opportunity to redeem up to 281,167 units (the "Units") of the Fund.

The annual redemption date has been set for November 27, 2025. Units will be redeemed for an amount per Unit equal to net asset value less redemption costs equal to 5% of net asset value per Unit (as contemplated in the Fund's declaration of trust which is available on the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). If requests for redemptions exceed 281,167 Units, Units will be redeemed on a pro rata basis.

In order to redeem their Units, holders must deliver a redemption notice to their broker sufficiently in advance to ensure that such notice is then delivered to the Fund's transfer agent by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 30, 2025. Unitholders wishing to participate in the redemption should contact their brokers if they have any questions about how to provide a redemption notice.

Units tendered for this redemption will be entitled to receive the October 2025 distribution which, as previously announced, will be paid on November 17, 2025.

On or about December 5, 2025, the Fund will announce the annual redemption price and the Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 18, 2025.

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (647) 494-0338 or email at info@artemisfunds.ca or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


