Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 27.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption of up to 284,514 Units

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX - CTF.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that unitholders will have the opportunity to redeem up to 284,514 units (the "Units") of the Fund.

The annual redemption date has been set for November 27, 2025. Units will be redeemed for an amount per Unit equal to net asset value less redemption costs equal to 5% of net asset value per Unit (as contemplated in the Fund's declaration of trust which is available on the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). If requests for redemptions exceed 284,514 Units, Units will be redeemed on a pro rata basis.

In order to redeem their Units, holders must deliver a redemption notice to their broker sufficiently in advance to ensure that such notice is then delivered to the Fund's transfer agent by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 6, 2025. Unitholders wishing to participate in the redemption should contact their brokers if they have any questions about how to provide a redemption notice.

Units tendered for this redemption will be entitled to receive the October 2025 distribution which, as previously announced, will be paid on November 17, 2025.

On or about December 5, 2025, the Fund will announce the annual redemption price and the Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming Unitholders on or before December 18, 2025.

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (647) 494-0338 or email at info@artemisfunds.ca or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.