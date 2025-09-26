Maxus Mining Inc.: Maxus Mining Consolidates the Quarry Project through Acquisition of the Beveley Property in Northern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated September 26, 2025 (the "Agreement") with John Nick Bakus (the "Seller") an arms-length third party, to acquire a 100% interest in the Beveley Property (the "Property") located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The Property consists of two mineral claims comprising 108 hectares within the boundaries of the Company's Quarry Project (Please see Figure 1). This strategic acquisition allows for consolidation of the Quarry Project area highlighted by the addition of known critical metal mineralization and a historical NI 43-101 non-compliant mineral resource.

Acquisition Highlights

Critical Metal Mineralization: Historic mineralization includes argentiferous galena, sphalerite, and barite, with zones up to 1,500 m by 500 m in surface extent 1

Historic mineralization includes argentiferous galena, sphalerite, and barite, with zones up to 1,500 m by 500 m in surface extent Historic drilling returned averages of: 23.6 m of 1.83% Pb, 2.82% Zn and 56.2 ppm Ag in hole 77-11 1 13.0 m of 0.65% Pb, 2.58% Zn, and 42.5 ppm Ag in hole 78-25 1 6.91 m of 2.42% Pb, 2.43% Zn, and 87.7 ppm Ag in hole 80-66 2 3.81 m of 1.00% Pb, 3.19% Zn, and 43.5 ppm Ag in hole 80-76 2

Historic Estimate of the Bullseye Zone (NI 43-101 non-compliant): 99,781 tonnes @ 1.42% Pb, 2.24% Zn, 36.3 ppm Ag (drill-indicated) 3 2.72 Mt @ 3.66% Pb + Zn, 36.3 ppm Ag (original category not classified, three zones) 3 Historical block estimate, parameters unknown Please see paragraph below (Comments on Reliability of Historical Estimate)

Strategic Location: situated 28 km northwest of Germansen Landing, British Columbia, within favourable carbonate and dolomite breccia host rocks.

With the addition of the Property, the Company's property portfolio now covers 15,098 hectares of prospective land across three antimony projects totalling 8,920 hectares, the Lotto Tungsten Project totalling 3,054 hectares, and an additional 3,123 hectares of land on the Penny Copper Project. Additionally, the Company has recently announced increased land holdings at the Hurley and Alturas Antimony Projects, and at the Lotto Tungsten Project.

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The acquisition of the Beveley Property represents an exciting addition to our portfolio in British Columbia. Historic work has outlined a large, mineralized footprint with strong lead-zinc-silver potential, and we believe modern exploration techniques can unlock further value. Our team is eager to advance this Property and build on the foundation established by previous operators."

About the Quarry Project

The now 2,740-hectare Quarry Project is located on the north side of the Osilinka River, between Tenakhi and Wasi Creeks, approximately 46 kilometres northwest of Germansen Landing. The historic Quarry showing is exposed in a limestone quarry, where recrystallized and dolomitized limestones of the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group host mineralized quartz veins. Documented mineralogy of mineralized veins includes sphalerite, galena, cerussite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite, malachite, azurite, and potential stibnite.4

Historical sampling highlights the Property's high-grade potential. In 1991, sample FFE91-13-1-1 returned assays of 20% Sb, 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65 ppm Ag.1 An earlier grab sample of massive galena (sample 11) collected in 1954 on the Property graded 83.5% Pb and 1,575 ppm Ag.5

The site offers reliable, year-round access, supporting ongoing exploration initiatives. The region is underlain by the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group and Paleozoic rocks of the Big Creek, Otter Lakes, Atan, Razorback, and Echo Lake groups.

Figure 1: Quarry Project Map Outlining Acquired Claims

Comments on Reliability of Historical Estimate

The historical estimate for the Property is sourced from Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Newsletter No. 17, prepared by Keith C. Fahrni, P.Eng., and dated July 14, 1978. The estimate is historical in nature and does not include the parameters or categories required under current CIM Definition Standards. There are no directly comparable CIM categories that can be attributed to this estimate, and to the knowledge of the Qualified Person ("QP"), no modern mineral resource or reserve estimates exist for the Property. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Work required to upgrade/verify the historical estimate includes a desktop compilation of historical drill data, confirmatory/twin drilling at appropriate spacing, specific-gravity (SG) testing by domain, modern analytical QA/QC with check assays, validation of collar locations and downhole surveys, development of a 3D geological/grade model, and Qualified Person verification to CIM standards.

Maxus Mining Exploration Plans

In the coming months, the Company plans to advance exploration efforts across its portfolio, including:

Target integration and drill planning - geological, geochemical, structural, and other historic datasets will be incorporated into a comprehensive 3D GIS environment to refine geological models and prioritize high-potential drill targets.

- geological, geochemical, structural, and other historic datasets will be incorporated into a comprehensive 3D GIS environment to refine geological models and prioritize high-potential drill targets. Ground reconnaissance - systematic field evaluation of the newly acquired ground and the broader Quarry Project to confirm target areas, validate historic work, and generate new exploration leads.

Agreement Details

On September 26, 2025, the Company entered into the Agreement with the Seller to acquire a hundred percent (100%) interest in the Property through a cash payment of CDN$10,000. No finders' fee is payable by the Company in connection with the Agreement.

Marketing Extension

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on June 16, 2025, that it has increased the advertising budget under its engagement of marketing services with RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca). RMK was retained by the Company on June 16, 2025 to provide marketing services for a term of six (6) months (the "Term"), commencing June 18, 2025, with an option to increase the advertising budget up to $350,000 CDN during the Term (the "RMK Agreement").

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the "Services"). The promotional activity will occur by Google.

Pursuant to the terms of the RMK Agreement, the Company has decided to execute its option to increase the advertising budget for the existing term to $350,000 CDN by compensating RMK an additional $100,000 CDN. The Term will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the budget is fully spent. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Property, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved.

The "Historic Estimate" described above fall under the National Instrument 43-101 definition of a "historic estimate" meaning that the calculations were prepared prior to the February 1st, 2001, implementation of NI 43-101 and therefore do not conform to NI 43-101 standards. No NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates exist to date on the Property.

References

1 Fahrni, K.C., 1978. Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Report to Support Assessment Work Recorded on Carol 1, Carol 2, Carie E and Carie W Groups

2 Coveney, C.J., 1981. Gold Leaf Mining Explorations Ltd. Report on the Beveley Property (Wasi Lake Project)

3 Fahrni, K.C., 1978. Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd, Newsletter #17, July 14, 1978

4 Beveley Minfile - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=094C++023

5 Quarry Minfile - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=094C++104

†NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

‡Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 - Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample -

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

¶ Equinox Resources - November 8, 2024, 'Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb' - https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

? Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling - February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which now includes approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,920 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 3,054 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping†. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% ppm Ag and 20% Sb‡. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 §. Additionally, the Alturas and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Alturas Project had a recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb¶; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 ppm Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program?.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

