Samstag, 27.09.2025
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
Anzeige

WKN: A0DQGM | ISIN: US4470111075 | Ticker-Symbol: HTR
Tradegate
26.09.25 | 20:47
7,750 Euro
+0,65 % +0,050
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6507,70011:19
7,6507,70026.09.
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 23:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Huntsman Corporation: Huntsman Announces Executive Officer Changes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that Julia Wright, named as the successor to David Stryker as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary on September 4, has withdrawn from the position for personal reasons. Ms. Wright had been scheduled to start with the Company on October 13, 2025. David Stryker will continue to serve as the Company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary while the search for his successor is underway.

About Huntsman:
 Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,300 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com .

Social Media:
 Twitter : www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook : www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:
 Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
