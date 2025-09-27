Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market worth $45.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Product Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Textile, Consumer Goods, Agriculture), Raw Material (Sugarcane, Wheat, Corn Starch), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", bioplastics and biopolymers market is projected to reach USD 45.04 billion by 2030 from USD 17.58 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market"

267- Tables

54 - Figures

308 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88795240

The growth of the bioplastics and biopolymers market is mainly driven by increased environmental concerns, stricter government regulations on single-use plastics, and growing consumer demand for sustainable products. Technological advancements have improved the performance and cost-efficiency of biodegradable polymers, broadening their use in packaging, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods. Moreover, corporate commitments to sustainability and the availability of renewable feedstocks like cassava, corn, and sugarcane are speeding up adoption, positioning bioplastics as a key solution in the global move toward circular and eco-friendly practices and materials.

The sugarcane segment has the largest market share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period.

The sugarcane segment constitutes the largest market share as raw materials for bioplastics and biopolymers, mainly because of their high sugar content, which is efficiently converted into bioethanol and further processed into biopolymers like polyethylene and polylactic acid (PLA). These crops are widely grown across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America, ensuring a reliable supply and scalability for industrial production. Favorable economics, renewable sourcing, and established processing technologies make sugarcane and sugar beet highly attractive feedstocks. Market trends indicate increasing demand for bio-based polyethylene derived from sugarcane, especially in packaging and consumer goods, with major global brands adopting these materials to meet sustainability goals. Additionally, government policies supporting bio-based feedstocks and growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products continue to reinforce the dominance of sugarcane and sugar beet in the bioplastics industry.

Agriculture & horticulture is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period.

Agriculture & horticulture have become the fastest-growing end-use industries for bioplastics and biopolymers, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in crop production and soil management. Biodegradable films, mulch, plant pots, and controlled-release materials are gaining popularity because they reduce plastic waste, improve soil health, and eliminate the need for collection and disposal after use. Supportive government policies, especially in Europe and Asia, along with rising awareness among farmers about eco-friendly practices, are fueling this trend. Additionally, advances in starch-based and PLA bioplastics are making products more affordable and durable, boosting their appeal in agricultural and horticultural applications. As the global movement toward sustainable farming continues to grow, this segment is expected to play a vital role in shaping the future market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88795240

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for bioplastics and biopolymers, supported by abundant raw materials like sugarcane, cassava, and corn, along with strong government efforts to promote sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. Its cost-effective manufacturing base, rapid industrial growth, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products further reinforce its dominance. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand are leading the adoption, driven by regulations, technological innovations, and rising export opportunities. With expanding uses in packaging, agriculture, automotive, and consumer goods, the Asia-Pacific region continues to play a key role in shaping the global bioplastics market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=88795240

Key Players

The bioplastics & biopolymers market report comprises key manufacturers such as NatureWorks LLC (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF SE (Germany), TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands), Versalis S.P.A (Italy), Biome Bioplastics Limited (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co. (Germany), Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), & among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Bioplastics & Biopolymers Companies and Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Refractories Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Flow Chemistry Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Polyvinyl Butyral Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Flow Meter Market - Global Forecast to 2029

3D Printing Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioplastics--biopolymers-market-worth-45-04-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302568109.html