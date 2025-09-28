Fort Pierce, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2025) - Blackout Coffee Co., a family-owned American brand, has launched a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign to drive growth, expanding into retail, scaling small-batch production, and delivering its bold, values-driven coffee to homes and offices nationwide.

Founded in 2018 by John Santos, the son of Portuguese immigrants, Blackout Coffee began in a small garage with just $1,000 and a vision. Today, the company roasts an average of 75,000 pounds of beans per month and continues to grow its presence in the coffee industry. Blackout Coffee Co. is more than just a coffee brand; it's a movement built on hard work, resilience, and patriotism.

"We're looking to bring our community of supporters into the next chapter of our journey," said John Santos, Founder and CEO of Blackout Coffee Co.

The funds raised will help Blackout Coffee Co. significantly increase production capacity, expand its offerings, and accelerate its push into retail distribution. Blackout Coffee has maintained successful high-profile partnerships for years and plans to continue growing that model. The brand is proud to stand firmly with veterans, military personnel, first responders, and law enforcement.

"This isn't just coffee, it's a movement," Santos added.

Uncompromising Quality, Bold Flavor

Blackout Coffee Co. has always prided itself on small-batch, artisanal roasting. Their signature blend, Brewtal Awakening, is just one example of their commitment to producing strong, bold coffee that delivers both flavor and a caffeine kick. With flavored options like Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast, Blackout Coffee offers something for every coffee lover, without compromising on strength.

For those constantly on the move, Blackout Coffee's Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee offers a convenient option to enjoy their bold flavors anytime. Additionally, their Coffee of the Month Club allows loyal customers to experience exclusive, limited-edition batches.

Building a Movement Around American Values

From the beginning, Blackout Coffee has been committed to supporting the American community, especially military, law enforcement, and first responders. The company's patriotic mission resonates with those who believe in more than just a cup of coffee, it's about standing for something bigger. "We're honored to give back to those who protect our freedoms and serve our country," said John Santos, Founder and CEO.

The StartEngine campaign provides an opportunity for the growing brand to continue connecting with like-minded individuals who share the brand's passion for quality and patriotism. Blackout Coffee Co. has cultivated a loyal following, partnering with organizations like Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and influencers across social media.

The Next Chapter: Expanding a Bold, American Brand

Blackout Coffee has already earned national recognition, ranking #353 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List. The crowdfunding campaign will allow the brand to continue growing while staying true to its roots, producing high-quality coffee that reflects the hardworking spirit of America.

"From our humble beginnings in that garage to now, we've always had one goal: to provide great coffee while celebrating what makes America great. With the help of our supporters, we're ready to take Blackout Coffee to the next level," Santos said.

How to Learn More

Blackout Coffee Co.'s StartEngine campaign is now live. Visit the campaign page to learn more: Blackout Coffee on StartEngine.

About Blackout Coffee Co.



Founded in 2018 by John Santos, Blackout Coffee Co. is a family-owned American coffee company delivering small-batch, artisan-roasted coffee. Known for its bold flavors and uncompromising quality, Blackout Coffee is built on the values of hard work, patriotism, and community. The brand proudly supports military personnel, veterans, first responders, and law enforcement, bringing together a community that shares a passion for resilience, craftsmanship, and the American spirit.

