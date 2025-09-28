UnionPay International: THE LIST OF AIRLINES ACCEPTING UNIONPAY CARDS JOINED BY TAP AIR PORTUGAL

TAP Air Portugal announces that it has partnered with UnionPay International and will accept payments from UnionPay cardholders across multiple channels and countries.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International, the global leading card company, and TAP Air Portugal, a member of Star Alliance, have reached an agreement to allow the airline's customers make payments with their UnionPay credit, debit and prepaid cards in TAP website, app and offices. Based on this partnership, more than 16 million passengers flying TAP Air Portugal in a year, will be able to pay for their tickets and services with their UnionPay cards.

UnionPay cardholders worldwide will benefit from easier access to TAP's services, whether individuals, companies, or travel agencies. The new payment option further strengthens TAP's digital offering and commitment to customer-centric solutions, making online ticket purchases with the greatest security and agility.

The partnership with UnionPay International also reinforces TAP's strategic growth focus, by expanding payment accessibility for hundreds of millions of UnionPay cardholders in Asia Pacific, especially in China, as well as offering the acceptance of this popular payment method in key markets for both companies, besides Europe, like South America and Africa.

Gonçalo Pires, Chief Financial Officer of TAP Air Portugal, said "UnionPay is one of the largest payment networks in the world, with a strong global presence and this partnership is a natural step in TAP's strategy to offer relevant payment methods in the major world markets. By accepting UnionPay payments, we are bringing convenience, safety and simplicity to TAP Customers in China, Europe, Brazil, the USA or Africa, reinforcing the Customer experience."

Larry Wang, Chief Executive Officer of UnionPay International, added: "We are delighted to partner with TAP Air Portugal, a leading European airline with a strong global network. This collaboration will provide UnionPay cardholders with more convenience and flexibility when booking and paying for their flights, while also supporting TAP's sales expansion into the Asian market. Together, we are making international travel simpler and more seamless."

