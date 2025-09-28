Sinopec's Pioneering Hydrogen Corridor Along the Yangtze River Accelerates Hydrogen Mobility Development

With 11 hydrogen supply centers and 146 hydrogen stations, Sinopec achieves new milestone of long-distance, cross-regional hydrogen logistics

NANJING, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") announced a new milestone in hydrogen mobility at the High-quality Development Promotion Conference for Modern Industrial Chain of Hydrogen Energy Application hosted by Sinopec in Nanjing. Three hydrogen-powered logistics vehicles of different models successfully completed a 1,500-kilometer journey from the Qingwei Integrated Energy Station in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The route followed the Yangtze River through five provinces and municipalities-Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Hubei-before the vehicles arrived at the Zhijiang Service Area South Station in Yichang, Hubei, refueling at six Sinopec hydrogen stations along the way.

The journey marked another milestone for Sinopec. It follows earlier long-distance, cross-regional hydrogen logistics tests along two hydrogen corridors, the Beijing-Shanghai Corridor and the Western Land-Sea Corridor, built on Sinopec's extensive energy station network. To date, Sinopec has launched five intercity hydrogen corridors: Beijing-Tianjin, Chengdu-Chongqing, Shanghai-Jiaxing-Ningbo, Jinan-Qingdao and Wuhan-Yichang.

To further integrate hydrogen mobility across eastern and western regions, Sinopec has connected the Shanghai-Jiaxing-Ningbo and Wuhan-Yichang intercity corridors through the Yangtze River hydrogen corridor. The company also plans to extend the network to the Chengdu-Chongqing corridor, fully establishing the Yangtze River hydrogen axis and enabling more hydrogen-powered vehicles to travel on highways with confidence.

Sinopec continues to position itself as China's leading hydrogen enterprise. It now has an annual hydrogen production capacity of 4.45 million tons. The company also operates the nation's first industrial-scale seawater-to-hydrogen project at Qingdao Refinery, along with a 100 kW solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) pilot at Zhongyuan Oilfield.

The 30,000-ton per year Ordos integrated wind-solar hydrogen project in Inner Mongolia supplies hydrogen for coal chemical decarbonization. Meanwhile, the 100,000-ton per year Ulanqab integrated wind-solar hydrogen project will deliver China's first large-scale, cross-provincial, long-distance pure hydrogen pipeline.

In hydrogen mobility, Sinopec now operates 146 hydrogen stations and 11 supply centers. These cover all "3+2" hydrogen fuel cell pilot city clusters, making Sinopec the world's largest hydrogen station operator.

Looking ahead, Sinopec will align with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) through its 'Hydrogen Highway' initiative. The company will leverage its national hydrogen corridors to build refueling networks along highways, activate the hydrogen economy, and pioneer sustainable business models to drive high-quality growth of the industry.

