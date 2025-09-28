Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 28.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Frankfurt
26.09.25 | 08:02
0,445 Euro
+0,50 % +0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4440,45127.09.
0,4400,46026.09.
PR Newswire
28.09.2025 12:48 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec's Pioneering Hydrogen Corridor Along the Yangtze River Accelerates Hydrogen Mobility Development

With 11 hydrogen supply centers and 146 hydrogen stations, Sinopec achieves new milestone of long-distance, cross-regional hydrogen logistics

NANJING, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") announced a new milestone in hydrogen mobility at the High-quality Development Promotion Conference for Modern Industrial Chain of Hydrogen Energy Application hosted by Sinopec in Nanjing. Three hydrogen-powered logistics vehicles of different models successfully completed a 1,500-kilometer journey from the Qingwei Integrated Energy Station in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The route followed the Yangtze River through five provinces and municipalities-Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Hubei-before the vehicles arrived at the Zhijiang Service Area South Station in Yichang, Hubei, refueling at six Sinopec hydrogen stations along the way.

Sinopec's Pioneering Hydrogen Corridor Along the Yangtze River in China Accelerates Hydrogen Mobility Development

The journey marked another milestone for Sinopec. It follows earlier long-distance, cross-regional hydrogen logistics tests along two hydrogen corridors, the Beijing-Shanghai Corridor and the Western Land-Sea Corridor, built on Sinopec's extensive energy station network. To date, Sinopec has launched five intercity hydrogen corridors: Beijing-Tianjin, Chengdu-Chongqing, Shanghai-Jiaxing-Ningbo, Jinan-Qingdao and Wuhan-Yichang.

To further integrate hydrogen mobility across eastern and western regions, Sinopec has connected the Shanghai-Jiaxing-Ningbo and Wuhan-Yichang intercity corridors through the Yangtze River hydrogen corridor. The company also plans to extend the network to the Chengdu-Chongqing corridor, fully establishing the Yangtze River hydrogen axis and enabling more hydrogen-powered vehicles to travel on highways with confidence.

Sinopec continues to position itself as China's leading hydrogen enterprise. It now has an annual hydrogen production capacity of 4.45 million tons. The company also operates the nation's first industrial-scale seawater-to-hydrogen project at Qingdao Refinery, along with a 100 kW solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) pilot at Zhongyuan Oilfield.

The 30,000-ton per year Ordos integrated wind-solar hydrogen project in Inner Mongolia supplies hydrogen for coal chemical decarbonization. Meanwhile, the 100,000-ton per year Ulanqab integrated wind-solar hydrogen project will deliver China's first large-scale, cross-provincial, long-distance pure hydrogen pipeline.

In hydrogen mobility, Sinopec now operates 146 hydrogen stations and 11 supply centers. These cover all "3+2" hydrogen fuel cell pilot city clusters, making Sinopec the world's largest hydrogen station operator.

Looking ahead, Sinopec will align with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) through its 'Hydrogen Highway' initiative. The company will leverage its national hydrogen corridors to build refueling networks along highways, activate the hydrogen economy, and pioneer sustainable business models to drive high-quality growth of the industry.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783815/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopecs-pioneering-hydrogen-corridor-along-the-yangtze-river-accelerates-hydrogen-mobility-development-302568961.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.