Ministry of Culture to Host First-Ever Cultural Investment Conference on 29 September 2025

Bringing together more than 100 experts and 1,500 participants, the event will chart new pathways for culture as a driver of sustainable growth.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Ministry of Culture has unveiled the agenda for the first-ever Cultural Investment Conference 2025. The event will be held on 29-30 September at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, bringing together more than 100 local and international speakers, including policymakers and leaders from cultural and investment institutions worldwide.

The inaugural edition of the Cultural Investment Conference 2025 will launch in the presence of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, together with senior officials, investors, and cultural pioneers from Saudi Arabia and abroad.

The panel discussions with contributions from senior Saudi officials, including His Excellency Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Vice Minister of Culture, and His Excellency Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, Assistant Minister of Culture, together with leading international cultural and creative figures such as Charles Stewart, CEO of Sotheby's; Guillaume Cerutti, Chairman of Christie's; Noah Horowitz, CEO of Art Basel; Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment; Tarak Ben Ammar, Founder of Eagles Pictures; and Lord Neil Mendoza, Chairman of Historic England.

The Conference will feature more than 38 panel discussions and workshops built around three core pillars. The first pillar, Cultural Production, will highlight culture's role as an economic engine -driving job creation, regional development and tourism while positioning the Kingdom as a leading destination for cultural investment. The second pillar, Advancing Cultural Capital, will explore innovative investment mechanisms to unlock new opportunities, with a focus on emerging markets and lessons from regions at different stages of cultural development. The third pillar, The Cohesive Power of Culture, will emphasize culture's ability to strengthen social bonds and the importance of inclusive, collaborative investment approaches that foster global cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The conference attracted significant engagement from cultural and government entities as well as major companies, all contributing to the success of its inaugural edition.

The list of partners includes: the Cultural Development Fund, the Cultural Assets Group the Ministry of Investment, the Royal Commission for AlUla, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), MBC Group, Al Madinah Region Development Authority, the King Fahd Cultural Center, the ALIPH Foundation, Art Jameel, Sotheby's, ARTE COLLECTUM, Mung Investments, in addition to the media partners China Media Group (CMG) and Al-Thaqafiya TV Channel.

The Cultural Investment Conference marks an important step in empowering the Kingdom's cultural sector and positioning it as a dynamic economic engine that strengthens national identity and expands Saudi Arabia's cultural presence globally. It reflects the Kingdom's commitment to advancing global cultural exchange and reinforces Riyadh's role as an international hub for culture and the creative economy.

About the Cultural Investment Conference

The Cultural Investment Conference is an influential platform that highlights culture as both a pillar of national identity and a promising investment opportunity. The annual two-day event positions culture as a sustainable economic engine by supporting innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, while serving as a meeting point to exchange expertise, explore innovative financing tools, and build international partnerships that advance sustainable cultural investment and the growth of creative industries.

About the Saudi Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works toward the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

About the Cultural Development Fund:

The Cultural Development Fund was founded in 2021 with the aim of further enhancing the cultural landscape within Saudi Arabia. Organizationally linked to the National Development Fund, to promote the development of a self-reliant cultural sector. The Fund actively supports a variety of cultural activities and projects, facilitates investment, and seeks to improve the domestic cultural sector's profitability in alignment with the National Culture Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

About Cultural Assets Group

Cultural Assets Group is the largest privately-owned cultural and creative group in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to shaping the Kingdom's cultural future through strategic investment, innovation, and ecosystem development. As an institutional leader, the Group builds and manages a portfolio of cultural enterprises and intellectual properties operating across a wide spectrum of the cultural and creative industry.

Through its subsidiaries and initiatives, the Group bridges creativity and capital, driving sustainable cultural growth that aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to elevate the economic value of cultural and creative industries, and leave a lasting impact by designing programs and subsidiaries that build legacies.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783820/5534254/Cultural_Investment_Conference_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ministry-of-culture-to-host-first-ever-cultural-investment-conference-on-29-september-2025-302568965.html