Sonntag, 28.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
28.09.2025
2025 World Design Cities Conference opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC2025) is officially opened on 25thSeptember 2025 in Shanghai, China.

WDCC2025

In 2010, Shanghai officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Over the past fifteen years, "Shanghai Design" has contributed wisdom and strength through innovation, creativity and creation to urban development. These days, as Shanghai accelerating its efforts in becoming a modernized international metropolis with global influence, it will better leverage the importance of design in empowering all sorts of industries.

WDCC2025

At the opening ceremony of WDCC2025, "Shanghai 2010-2025: 15th Anniversary as a UNESCO City of Design - Results and Achievements" report was officially released, alongside Shanghai's policy measures in promoting cosmetics industry's development and a series of creative design and fashion consumer goods industry projects. The ceremony also awarded 2025 Shanghai Youth Design Talent U35 Certificates, 2025 "Shanghai Design 100+" Global Competition Annual Awards and 2025 "Frontier Design Prize".

As a flagship event in the design industry, WDCC2025 undertakes its mission and vision to build a global design innovation cooperation platform and to explore means of design in driving development of new quality productive forces. Furthermore, it strives to build an ecological design weathervane, a new fashion-lifestyle paradigm and an industrial innovation cradle. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Shanghai joining the UCCN as well as being awarded the title of "Design City". WDCC2025 showcases Shanghai's innovation practices, presents to the world Shanghai's design propositions including "ecological design", and launches Shanghai Youth Design Talent "U35 Program" for the first time. During the conference, domestic and international renowned academicians and masters, industry-leading enterprises and designer representatives have been invited to hold various forums, working together to build a new framework for global design cooperation and development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783843/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783844/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-world-design-cities-conference-opens-in-shanghai-302569018.html

