Glass Academy: 17th Annual Glass Pumpkin Fest Returns to Dearborn

Live Glass Blowing • Handmade Glass Pumpkins • Speciality pumpkins demonstrated at the 17th Annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival

DEARBORN, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2025 / The Glass Academy will host the 17th Annual Glass Pumpkin Fest Show & Sale across two weekends - October 4-5 and October 11-12, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. - inside the studio's 14,000-square-foot hot shop at 25331 Trowbridge St., Dearborn, MI 48124.

Signature Sugar Plum Pumpkin

A unique glass pumpkin made by the Glass Academy in Dearborn, MI

Guests will enjoy free admission and free street parking, live glassblowing demonstrations for all ages, and the chance to purchase hundreds of one-of-a-kind collectible glass pumpkins.

Highlights

Live, family-friendly demos in the working hot shop, custom orders accepted.

2025 Signature Pumpkin: "Sugar Plum" - a sparkling purple sugar pumpkin available only this year.

For each Signature Pumpkin sold, a donation will be made to Farmworker Justice .

Pumpkin prices start at $34 , with a wide range of unique styles and sizes.

The Michigan Room is open for coffee and cocktails while watching the live glass blowing demonstrations

Plan Your Visit

Event Dates: October 4-5 & October 11-12, 2025

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. each day

Location: Glass Academy, 25331 Trowbridge St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Admission & Parking: Free

More Info: www.GlassAcademy.com/Pumpkin-Festival

About the Glass Academy

Founded by artists Chris Nordin and Michelle Plucinsky, the Glass Academy is a privately owned working glass studio and gallery in Dearborn, Michigan. Featuring handmade glassware available for purchase, hand's on classes and seasonal giftware. The Michigan Room is an event space withing the building used for team events, coporate gatherings and special occasions.

The 14,000-square-foot facility is both a production hub for original glassware and a destination for live demonstrations, hands-on classes, and signature events that attract visitors from across Michigan and beyond.

Media images: Additional images

Media Contact

Name: Michelle Plucinsky Email: Michelle@GlassAcademy.com

Cell: (313) 220-6035 Studio: (313) 561-4527

Website: www.GlassAcademy.com

SOURCE: Glass Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/17th-annual-glass-pumpkin-fest-returns-to-dearborn-1079112