Eugene, Oregon and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2025) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), to be renamed Born Defense Inc., is pleased to announce that it has submitted its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on September 26, 2025, for review in connection with its previously announced proposed change of business to an investment issuer focused on the defense and national security sectors.

The Listing Statement provides comprehensive disclosure regarding the Company's business, assets, financial statements, management team, and strategic direction, and is a key step toward satisfying the CSE's requirements for the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to complete a name change to Born Defense Inc. and transition its primary business focus to defense innovation and national-security investments. Born's strategy is grounded in Just War principles and the protection of individual liberty, a framework discussed at length in the Compony's podcast interview with Dr. Eric Patterson, a leading scholar of the Just War tradition ("Just War Doctrine with Dr. Eric Patterson," https://youtu.be/pBkZG9mZDMk). In that conversation, Dr. Patterson emphasized the classical criteria (legitimate authority, right intention, last resort, probability of success, proportionality, and discrimination) and how those ethics constrain power, guide deterrence, and inform responsible industrial stewardship. The submission of the Listing Statement is an important milestone in advancing this vision.

The Listing Statement also outlines recent measures undertaken by the Company to strengthen its financial position, including agreements to settle approximately CAD $4.4 million of debt through the issuance of common shares, significantly reducing liabilities and positioning the Company for its strategic transition. Upon CSE approval, this restructuring is expected to improve the balance sheet and align shareholder interests as the Company advances its change of business.

"While this must go through the full regulatory process, I'm proud of how hard our team has worked to stabilize and strengthen the public vehicle by earning buy-in from creditors who have either agreed to convert their debt into shares or to middle- and long-term payment plans so initial financing can stretch further. I'm looking forward to feedback from the CSE on our business plan and intentions. Until then, we'll prepare for the future with a steadfast goal of peace through strength. Now is the time to preserve civilization through strategic investment in the people trusted to responsibly steward these powerful defense technologies for the next generations." - Richard Craven, CEO, Born Defense

The Listing Statement will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ once it has been accepted for filing by the CSE. Shareholders will also be provided with notice of any meeting required to approve the proposed change of business and related matters, in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

There can be no assurance as to the timing of completion of the CSE's review process, the Company's shareholder approval, or the resumption of trading of the Company's securities.

About Born Defense

Silo Wellness (CSE: SILO) is a public company currently transitioning its operations into Born Defense Inc., a national security investment issuer committed to ethical defense finance guided by the Just War Doctrine. The company's restructured business model centers on trade finance, strategic equity investments, and collateral-backed lending for pre-IPO and critical infrastructure ventures globally.

Follow and amplify:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/borndefense

www.linkedin.com/company/borndefense X/Twitter: www.x.com/borndefense

www.x.com/borndefense Instagram: www.instagram.com/borndefense

www.instagram.com/borndefense YouTube: www.youtube.com/@borndefense

www.youtube.com/@borndefense Telegram Investor Updates: https://t.me/BornDefense

https://t.me/BornDefense Telegram Discussion Group: https://t.me/+q4c0eGS3gD8wNzIx

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, financial performance, and operational expectations, including the objectives, prospective transaction, market conditions, and strategic plans.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical factors, capital availability, and the timing and outcome of the CSE's review of the Listing Statement. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Any such offering will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and through authorized offering documents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268286

SOURCE: Silo Wellness Inc.