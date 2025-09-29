Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd: Macquarie University Health Joins Hands with Newgen to Strengthen Patient Care

140,000 documents transformed into 60,000 structured records since go-live

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform, announced that Macquarie University Health has successfully gone live with Newgen's Content Management and Process Automation Platform to modernise patient document processing.

Leveraging Newgen's AI-first Contextual Content Services (ECM) and Intelligent Process Automation (BPM) Platforms, the Sydney-based healthcare firm revamped records management across its hospital network. AI and workflow automation streamlined documents across departments while aligning with nomenclature and upload policies. Data from handwritten notes, barcoded labels, and multi-patient PDFs were securely stored. Features like real-time search, batch uploads, and a searchable repository enabled the organisation to manage high volumes while ensuring accuracy, integrity, and compliance.

"With Newgen, we are building the future of patient-centric care today. The AI-driven automation of data capture delivers accurate information to clinicians instantly, which in turn minimizes administrative tasks and strengthens compliance protocols. The technology combines smart automation with a simple, secure design that makes work easier for our teams and scales to handle large volumes confidently. Beyond enhancing efficiency, the platform has given us a flexible digital core, empowering us to pioneer new, patient-focused models of care," said Abraham Bisseh, Director of IT, Macquarie University Health.

"This go-live represents a significant milestone for Macquarie University Health in its mission to streamline patient records across its network. We are grateful to contribute to this success. By unifying content management with process automation, we directly meet its needs for accuracy, compliance, and scalability," said R. Krishna Kumar, Head of Business, Australia & NZ, Newgen Software.

About Macquarie University Health:

Macquarie University Health is a comprehensive healthcare provider affiliated with Macquarie University in Sydney. Integrating a hospital, clinical services, and research facilities, it delivers advanced medical treatments, combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, and remains committed to improving patients' lives through innovation and excellence.

About Newgen Software:

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognised low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

