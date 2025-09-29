Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 04:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport for Crypto & FX Trading Between London and Singapore

GENEVA, Paris and OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, the worldwide leader in providing data transport for digital and FX traders, today announced the launch of a new transport service interconnecting London and Singapore in less than 137 milliseconds round trip. McKay's new network provides the fastest path between Slough-LD4, which hosts leading crypto platforms including Deribit, LMAX and Kraken, and Singapore, where it connects directly into the AWS cloud which hosts crypto platform Bybit. The network is purpose-built for asset classes where risk management increasingly depends on microseconds.

McKay's Level Playing Field policy ensures that all subscribers can purchase the best latency. The London-Singapore transport service is optimized for the unique requirements of cloud-based digital asset trading. McKay provides the data transport used by the world's most demanding firms and makes it equally accessible to all subscribers, leveling the playing field. McKay's networks for traders of digital assets are designed to deliver the highest levels of reliability and resiliency, maintaining the same rigorous standards as the company's networks serving traditional financial markets.

McKay offers digital trading firms a portfolio of long-haul transport at the lowest latency, connecting Tokyo with Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Chicago, and Ashburn, VA.

McKay will attend the Token 2049 conference in Singapore and can be found at Booth MB4 81.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the leading provider of data transport services for financial markets. The company designs, owns, and operates the world's most advanced short- and long-haul networks, delivering transport with a focus on speed, reliability, and resiliency. McKay is relied upon by the most sophisticated market participants. All McKay's services are provided to clients on an equal footing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mckay-brothers-launches-fastest-private-transport-for-crypto--fx-trading-between-london-and-singapore-302568646.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.