McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport for Crypto & FX Trading Between London and Singapore

GENEVA, Paris and OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, the worldwide leader in providing data transport for digital and FX traders, today announced the launch of a new transport service interconnecting London and Singapore in less than 137 milliseconds round trip. McKay's new network provides the fastest path between Slough-LD4, which hosts leading crypto platforms including Deribit, LMAX and Kraken, and Singapore, where it connects directly into the AWS cloud which hosts crypto platform Bybit. The network is purpose-built for asset classes where risk management increasingly depends on microseconds.

McKay's Level Playing Field policy ensures that all subscribers can purchase the best latency. The London-Singapore transport service is optimized for the unique requirements of cloud-based digital asset trading. McKay provides the data transport used by the world's most demanding firms and makes it equally accessible to all subscribers, leveling the playing field. McKay's networks for traders of digital assets are designed to deliver the highest levels of reliability and resiliency, maintaining the same rigorous standards as the company's networks serving traditional financial markets.

McKay offers digital trading firms a portfolio of long-haul transport at the lowest latency, connecting Tokyo with Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Chicago, and Ashburn, VA.

McKay will attend the Token 2049 conference in Singapore and can be found at Booth MB4 81.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the leading provider of data transport services for financial markets. The company designs, owns, and operates the world's most advanced short- and long-haul networks, delivering transport with a focus on speed, reliability, and resiliency. McKay is relied upon by the most sophisticated market participants. All McKay's services are provided to clients on an equal footing.

