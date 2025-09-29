Envision Energy Earns "Green Passport" EPD, Raising the Benchmark for Sustainable Wind Turbines

MILAN, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced that its key wind turbine models, the EN-171/6.0/6.25/6.5 and EN-182/6.25, have been published the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) on EPDItaly platform. This achievement highlights Envision Energy's sustainability leadership and provides internationally recognized green credentials for customers and partners, helping shift the industry from pure price competition to full life-cycle environmental value competition, paving the way for a greener future.

The EPD is a standardized Type III declaration based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), disclosing a product's environmental impacts across its entire life cycle, from raw material acquisition and manufacturing to use and end-of-life, and is widely recognized as a "green passport" to international markets. Envision's report strictly adheres to ISO 14025, aligned with ISO 14040, ISO 14044, and PCR EPDItaly013 - Wind Turbines. It quantifies key indicators such as Global Warming Potential (GWP), Acidification Potential (AP), and Eutrophication Potential (EP), offering transparent and credible benchmarks for carbon reduction, net-zero progress, and enhanced ESG performance.

Envision's strong results are enabled by innovations across the product life cycle:

Eco-Design and High Recyclability: LCA acts as an "environmental scan", mapping the carbon footprint of each component and material. Envision reduces impacts from the outset through lightweight design and material optimization, applying the cascade utilization model to integrate material efficiency, economics, and sustainability into early-stage design. With 85 - 90% material recyclability, the EPD quantifies end-of-life recovery potential, demonstrating strong circular economy potential.

Supply Chain Decarbonization: By collaborating deeply with partners, Envision drives supply chain-wide carbon accounting and management. As of 2024, all key suppliers are connected to AIoT based Carbon Management System, with 18% achieving 100% renewable power usage in supplying Envision products, and aims for 100% green electricity use across its core supply chain by 2028.

Higher Yields with O&M Innovation: With in-house R&D and production of key components, Envision embeds low-carbon principles across the full value chain. Each turbine features the Galileo SuperSense System, the industry's first digital twin platform for wind turbine asset health management. It enables real-time monitoring, to extend turbine lifespan, boost efficiency, and lower carbon intensity. At farm scale, digital twin optimization and wind-storage integration ensure reliable, cost-efficient renewable energy for the net zero transition.

Digital Carbon Management Tools: Envision Energy has created a digital energy and carbon management platform covering global sites, major products, and core supply chains. This time, we utilized the carbon accounting and life cycle assessment (LCA) platform EnOS Ark to accurately measure and manage the carbon footprint of our products. At the same time, we are establishing a robust life cycle assessment database that meets international standards to improve data integrity and support transparent sustainability reporting.

The publication of this EPD report highlights Envision Energy's sustainability leadership, providing internationally recognized green credentials for clients and partners. Through innovation and eco-design, Envision reduces the footprint of its products, extends green value from products to solutions, contributing to the global net-zero future.

